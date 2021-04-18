Asian Weightlifting Championships: India’s Mirabai Chanu creates new world record, thanks Kiren Rijiju for providing ‘best facilities’

Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu on Saturday set a new world record in Clean and Jerk as she lifted 119 kg at Asian Weightlifting Championships here in Tashkent to rub out the old mark of 118 kg.

Mirabai also created a new national record as she lifted a total of 205 kg (86 kg snatch + 119 kg Clean and Jerk) which also won her the bronze medal at the showpiece event.

Soon after her feat, Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju took to Twitter and congratulated Mirabai on her achievement.

Taking to Twitter Rijiju wrote, "In her first international competition in more than a year, @mirabai_chanu makes a new national record of 205 kgs at the Asian Championships and won bronze medal. Her perfect clean and jerk lift of 119 kg is a new world record! Target Olympic Podium Mirabai!"

The weightlifter replied to the minister and thanked him for providing the best facilities and support.

"Thank you so much @KirenRijiju for providing us best facilities and all kind of support," Mirabai replied on Rijiju's tweet.

Also, Indian weightlifter Sathish Kumar Sivalingam congratulated Mirabai for attaining the new world record.

"Congrats @mirabai_chanu for your new world record in Clean and Jerk 119 kg first indian women weightlifter create history," Sathish tweeted.

Last month, fencer Bhavani Devi scripted history by becoming the first fencer from India to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

The 27-year-old has qualified for the Olympics through the Adjusted Official Ranking (AOR) method.

Tokyo Olympics are set to take place from July 23 to August 8 this year. Whereas, the Paralympics will take place from August 24 to September 5. The Games were scheduled to be held last year, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

