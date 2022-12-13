Bengaluru Bulls 44-21 Dabang Delhi KC, 1st PKL 9 Eliminator 2022 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Dabang Delhi trail by 23 points, Bengaluru Bulls on top
BLR Vs DEL, 1st Playoff Match Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 2022 LIVE Score and Updates: Vikash Kandola VS Naveen Kumar
Trending Photos
Third-placed Bengaluru Bulls, who have previously defeated sixth-placed Dabang Delhi K.C. twice this season, are certain that they can defeat the team. With 257 raid points, Bharat has been a model player for the Bulls and their talisman. The seasoned Vikash Kandola and Neeraj Narwal have each scored 117 and 88 raid points in support of him, and Sachin Narwal has contributed 37 raid points. With 63 tackle points, Saurabh Nandal has led the Bulls' defensive effort. Mahender Singh and Aman have each provided 54 and 41 tackle points.
Ek _ inn Pangebaazo ke saath _
Here's your chance to get featured -
_ Spot the Panga bus _
_ Tag @prokabaddi on stories
_ Simple, isn't it?#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/qBARGh2HXV — ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 11, 2022
Also Read: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi Eliminator 1, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch BAN vs DEL online and on TV channel?
On the league stage points table, Dabang Delhi K.C. earned a spot in the playoffs by finishing sixth. The reigning champions have been topped by Naveen Kumar, who has 246 raid points. Ashu Malik, who has 138 raid points, assisted the attack on him. With 68 and 59 raid points, respectively, Vijay Malik and Manjeet have also contributed. Vishal has accumulated 58 tackle points, making him the best performer for Dabang Delhi K.C. in defence. Additionally, they have defenders like Krishan (34 tackle points), Sandeep Dhull (30 tackle points), and Amit Hooda (29 tackle points) who have distinguished themselves.
Also Read: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Eliminator 2, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch UP vs TAN online and on TV channel?
Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi K.C. head-to-head
There have been 19 games between Bengaluru Bulls and Dabang Delhi K.C. Dabang Delhi K.C. had nine victories, compared to Bengaluru Bulls' eight victories. There were ties in two of the games.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
Definition of Gundkallu __#FullChargeMaadi #BengaluruBulls #BLRvDEL #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/AgeHEpg7Ei
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) December 13, 2022
______ _____ _#FullChargeMaadi #BengaluruBulls #BLRvDEL #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/OnwYI8ho4J
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) December 13, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
'______ ___ ____, ______ ___ ___ _
Vikash Kandola has lived up to every Bengaluru Bulls fans' expectation and scored a SUPER _ _#VikashKandola #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BLRvDEL #vivoPKLPlayoffs #vivoPKL2022Playoffs pic.twitter.com/vj7NltTxZT
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 13, 2022
Jodettina Daali ivattu _#FullChargeMaadi #BengaluruBulls #BLRvDEL #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/O5Iqf6kWSk
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) December 13, 2022
Believe! _#DabangDelhi #HarDumDabang #BLRvDEL #vivoProKabaddi #vivoPKLPlayoffs #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/vcPgXVNHNW
— Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) December 13, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
___ ________ __ _____ __ ________?
Comment with a YES or NO __#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BLRvDEL #vivoPKLPlayoffs #vivoPKL2022Playoffs pic.twitter.com/LvtlSuzOLL
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 13, 2022
Live Score Bengaluru Bulls 31-14 Dabang Delhi KC
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
Naveen Kumar has failed in the first half and the defence is also not working which means that Bengaluru Bulls take huge 17 points lead in the first half of the 1st eliminator.
Live Score Bengaluru Bulls 31-14 Dabang Delhi KC
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
Second All Out in just this half. Entha aata idu, beauty __#FullChargeMaadi #BengaluruBulls #BLRvDEL #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/XawYwsFbe1
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) December 13, 2022
__#DabangDelhi #HarDumDabang #BLRvDEL #vivoProKabaddi #vivoPKLPlayoffs #FantasticPanga
— Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) December 13, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC
Our ______ 7 ready for a huge night! _@JKCementIndia | #DabangDelhi #HarDumDabang #BLRvDEL #vivoProKabaddi #vivoPKLPlayoffs #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/rYSNRrDX4Y
— Dabang Delhi KC (@DabangDelhiKC) December 13, 2022
________ _____ ____ 7 ____ _
Will this Starting 7 take us over the line, #BullsSene? _#FullChargeMaadi #BengaluruBulls #BLRvDEL #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga pic.twitter.com/Qu0lGtUd9g
— Bengaluru Bulls (@BengaluruBulls) December 13, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: All eyes on Naveen Kumar
With #NaveenExpress at the helm leading the charge, Dabang Delhi K.C. have been _
Haven't they?#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #vivoPKLPlayoffs #vivoPKL2022Playoffs pic.twitter.com/P7mCQOlDYK
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 13, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Fan Battle
The verdict is out!
Will the match results go the same way?#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BLRvDEL #UPvCHE #vivoPKLPlayoffs #vivoPKL2022Playoffs pic.twitter.com/nMie3wHkuE
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 13, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Final 6
These 4__ _s have won many hearts over the course of the season and are ready for a high-intensity battle _
Which two pangebaaz will lead their team to the semi-finals?
#vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #BLRvDEL #UPvCHE pic.twitter.com/wjieYcrEfH
— ProKabaddi (@ProKabaddi) December 13, 2022
LIVE India vs Bangladesh 1st Test: Weather Update
In Bangladesh, the "country of six seasons," it is currently winter season there. The five-day Test is therefore unlikely to be impacted by the weather in any way. Furthermore, it is expected that the temperature in Chattogram would be approximately 28 degrees on Wednesday. According to the Weather Channel, winds will blow at a speed of about 10 to 15 km/h during game time. There will be 65% humidity in the air in Chattogram at the time of the local match (9:30 PM BST). Around the venue, no rain is expected.
Additionally, Thursday and Friday will have generally clear skies. But the weather is expected to be partly cloudy on the fourth and fifth days of the game (Saturday and Sunday). On either of the gamedays, no rain has been forecasted, though. Generally speaking, there won't be any weather delays during the Bangladesh vs. India Test match.
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Bengaluru Bulls vs Dabang Delhi KC in Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Elimitaor 2. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
More Stories