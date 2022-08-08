With Indian men's hockey team winning the silver medal, country's campaign in Commonwealth Games 2022 came to an end with 61 medals in total. India won 22 gold medals in total alongwith 16 silver and 23 bronze medals. The best show came in wrestling with India winning 12 out of 12 medals in the competition. That means no wrestler came back empty hand. Next best effort was in weightlifting where India won 10 medals, which is also their best-ever show in the competition at the CWG. Not to forget, both our hockey teams - men and women - won medals. While men won the silver, women won their historic bronze medal.

There was a historic medal in cricket as well. Harmanpreet Kaur's team won the silver while athletics team won 8 medals.

_KAMAL KA KAMAAL_@sharathkamal1 _wins against Liam (ENG) (4-1) (11-13, 11-7, 11-2, 11-6, 11-8) in the #TableTennis Men's Singles event at the #CommonwealthGames2022



With this win, Sharath Kamal has bagged an overall 7_ medals at the CWG in different categories_ pic.twitter.com/OC3vBo47iS — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

Despite the 61 medals, the critics are pointing towards the 2018 Gold Coast medals tally where India won 66 medals. There were 26 gold in that edition, compared to 22 this time. But there is a lot that goes missing when such comparisons are made. The fact is India missed out on many medals in shooting, which is not a part of the Birmingham Games this year. Last time, India won a total of 16 medals in shooting alone, including 7 gold, 4 silver and 5 bronze. India have a history of doing well in shooting at CWG. Even if India had a bad campaign and finished with 7 medals, it could have taken India past 2018 edition. Not to forget, the number of gold medals improve country's rankings as well.

This is not an if and but scenario. Experts knew that India would fall short by not just 3 medals than last edition but more because of the absence of shooting as well as no expectation of so many medals in athletics or two medals in Lawn Bowls, one of which is a gold. Last time India won just 3 medals in athletics, inluding 1 gold. This year, the number has increased to 8. India have medals in hockey, lawn bowls, cricket and a gold in Para sports which was not there last time.

SILVER IT IS!! _



Men in Blue__ put up a valiant effort in their Final match against Australia. They settle with silver _at the #CommonwealthGames2022.



We wish them the very best for their future and hope to see them make a COMEBACK!!!_#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/tulAr6Q1lZ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 8, 2022

Hence, we can say that India have pulled off one of the better performances in CWG history and the athletes and the sports bodies which back them must be commended for the same.