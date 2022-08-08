NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's hockey team clinch silver after 7-0 drubbing vs Australia, check India's final medals tally

The Indian men's hockey team had no answer to the skills of the Australian team as they never looked in competition right from the start of the final match.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 08, 2022, 07:01 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games 2022: India men's hockey team clinch silver after 7-0 drubbing vs Australia, check India's final medals tally

Indian men's hockey team were handed a punishing 0-7 loss vs Australia in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022, meaning they go back home with a silver medal. Their silver medal clinch ensures India's medal tally increases to 61. India have finished with a total of 22 medals at the Commonwealth Games, with 16 silver and 23 bronze. India have finished 4th on the medals tally. 

The hockey team had no answer to the skills of the Australian team as they never looked in competition right from the start of the final match. Australia continued to make inroads and had PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper, not been there, the result could have looked even worse as he made as many as 7 successful stops. India's defence was all over the place in the final and it showed in the final result. 

More to follow..

Live Tv

Commonwealth Games 2022India men's hockey team silverInd vs Aus 7-0India medals tallyCWG Medals TallyCWG 2022 India Medals Tally

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Black Day or Fear Day?
DNA Video
DNA: Black Friday or Political Blackmailing?
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan's new tool kit to defame India over scrapping of Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of China's 'power show' around Taiwan