Indian men's hockey team were handed a punishing 0-7 loss vs Australia in the final of the Commonwealth Games 2022, meaning they go back home with a silver medal. Their silver medal clinch ensures India's medal tally increases to 61. India have finished with a total of 22 medals at the Commonwealth Games, with 16 silver and 23 bronze. India have finished 4th on the medals tally.

The hockey team had no answer to the skills of the Australian team as they never looked in competition right from the start of the final match. Australia continued to make inroads and had PR Sreejesh, the goalkeeper, not been there, the result could have looked even worse as he made as many as 7 successful stops. India's defence was all over the place in the final and it showed in the final result.

More to follow..