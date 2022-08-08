Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen pulled off a come-from-behind win to clinch the gold medal in men's singles final vs NG Tze Yong of Malaysia. He lost the first game by margin of 21-19 but stormed back in style, beating the Malaysian 21-9 in one-sided game. Lakshya then brought A game in third game, winning it 21-16 to grab the gold medal, his first-ever in the competition. This is India's second gold medal after PV Sindhu clinched one in women's singles final.

What worked for India are huge backing at the venue with many Indian fans present over there, who backed the young shuttler with chants and slogans. It sort of affected the Malaysian shuttler's game.