NewsOther Sports
COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh brings home bronze in 109+kg, Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Butt wins first gold for nation

Gurdeep Singh, who hails from Majri Rasluri village near Khanna in Punjab, wasn’t off to the best of starts as he fluffed his first snatch attempt of 167kg. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Commonwealth Games 2022: Weightlifter Gurdeep Singh brings home bronze in 109+kg, Pakistan’s Muhammad Nooh Butt wins first gold for nation

Gurdeep Singh rounded off India’s weightlifting campaign with a bronze medal in the +109kg event at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Wednesday (August 3). The-26-year-old Singh, son of a farmer, had a best effort of 390kg (167kg+223kg) for a podium finish and India's first-ever medal in the heavyweight category.

With his 223kg clean and jerk effort, Singh bettered his personal best and also rewrote his own national record. “I had a wrist injury so couldn’t give my best in snatch otherwise I would have landed a silver,” said the seven-time national champion.

The gold went to Paksitan’s Muhammad Nooh Butt for his Games record-breaking lift of 405kg (173kg+232kg). New Zealand’s David Andrew Liti clinched the silver for his effort of 394kg (170kg+224kg).

Singh, who hails from Majri Rasluri village near Khanna in Punjab, wasn’t off to the best of starts as he fluffed his first snatch attempt of 167kg. He managed to lift the weight in his second try. However, he failed in his third attempt of 173kg. Entering the clean and jerk in the joint third spot, Singh started with a 207kg lift.

There was some nervous moments for the Indian as he failed his second clean and jerk attempt of 215kg. But Singh increased the barbell by eight kilograms and lifted it successfully to register 223kg, a personal best for the Punjab lifter.

With the bronze from Singh, India ended their weightlifting campaign with 10 medals – three gold, three silver and four bronze.

(with PTI inputs)

Live Tv

Commonwealth Games 2022CWG 2022Gurdeep SinghweightliftingMuhammad Nooh Butt

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?