India's star pair of Sharath Kamal and G Sathiyan won silver for India in the Men's Doubles category at the Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday (August 7). The doubles pair lost to England's Paul Drinkhall and Liam Pitchford after winning the semifinal against Australia's Nicholas Lum and Finn Luu 3-2 (11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 12-14, 11-7). (CWG 2022: Manika Batra's TT team faces yet another CONTROVERSY as men's coach S Raman seen courtside, read full story HERE)

India Men's Table Tennis including Sharath and Sathiyan, wrote their name in the history books of CWG, winning gold medal in Birmingham on August 2. India defeated Singapore in the Men's team final, duo of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran gave India a 1-0 lead beating Yong Izaac Quek and Yew En Koen Pang with straight 3-0 game victory. Later on, the pressure was back on India as Sharath Kamal Achanta lost to Zhe Yu Clarence 3-1 in the best of five clash to level things for Singapore 1-1.

India had won the team gold for the first in Melbourne 2006 before repeating the feat in Gold Coast four years ago. It was also Sharath's 10th medal in the Games history and he is set to add more with singles and doubles events to follow. (With PTI inputs)

Congratulations to Sharath Kamal & Sathiyan Gnanasekaran for winning silver in table tennis at #CommonwealthGames. Your formidable partnership has earned you prominence. Indians feel proud of you. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 7, 2022

Sharath Kamal for India in CWG (Gold & Silver)

Men's Singles, CWG 2006 (GOLD)

Men's Team, CWG 2006 (GOLD)

Men's Doubles, CWG 2010 (GOLD)

Men's Team, CWG 2018 (GOLD)

Men's Team, CWG 2022 (GOLD)

Men's Doubles, CWG 2022 (SILVER)