Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DEL vs PUN online and on TV channel?

Dabang Delhi K.C. has shown a strong desire to go to the PKL Season 9 Playoffs, as evidenced by their nine victories, nine defeats, and one tie thus far. Naveen Express has racked up 209 raid points while operating at full capacity. With 123 raid points, Ashu Malik has split his captain's burden. Manjeet and Vijay Malik have also contributed 60 and 55 raid points thus far, respectively. Vishal has been chosen by Dabang Delhi K.C. as their starting centre-back in defence. With 33 tackle points, Krishan has been Vishal's assisting hand. Additionally, they have players like Sandeep Dhull and Ravi Kumar who will try to make an impact with their defensive prowess.

With 12 wins, 5 defeats, and 2 ties this season, Puneri Paltan has been one of the teams to watch out for. With 138 and 120 raid points, respectively, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat have been an effective raiding duo for the Paltan. With 102 raid points, Akash Shinde has also been impressive. With 47 tackle points for the Paltan, Fazel Atrachali has been particularly effective defensively, and Sombir has complemented his captain with 34 tackle points. With 26 and 22 tackle points, respectively, Sankat Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also performed admirably on defence.

Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head

There have been 19 games between Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. Puneri Paltan has 10 victories while Dabang Delhi K.C. has 8 victories. One contest was a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan will be played on Saturday, December 3.

Where will the match between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi K.C. vs Puneri Paltan will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.