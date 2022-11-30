Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DEL vs TML online and on TV channel?

Dabang Delhi K.C. enters this match having lost their previous match by a razor-thin margin. Their inconsistent play is highlighted by the fact that they have nine victories and nine losses. With 194 raid points, their talisman Naveen Kumar is among the league's best raiders. Ashu Malik, who has 117 raid points, has assisted the Dabang captain in attack. Vijay Malik and Manjeet, who have 56 and 55 raid points, respectively, have also demonstrated their potential. With 47 tackle points, Vishal has proven to be their most reliable defender, and Krishan has contributed with 33 tackle points. Sandeep Dhull and Ravi Kumar each contributed 18 and 20 tackle points, respectively.

The Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have been a team that has improved as the season has gone on. The Thalaivas' current record is eight victories, seven defeats, and three ties. With 186 raid points, Narender has been performing at his best offensively. With 80 raid points, Ajinkya Pawar has also contributed significantly to the side. With 36 raid points, Himanshu Singh has been their second-best raider. Sagar has commanded the Thalaivas' defence from the front with 53 tackle points. M. Abishek has accumulated 30 tackle points, while Sahil Gulia has contributed 44 tackle points.

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head

Tamil Thalaivas and Dabang Delhi K.C. have fought each other seven times. Tamil Thalaivas have only managed one victory, compared to five victories for Dabang Delhi K.C. One game resulted in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played on Wednesday, November 30.

Where will the match between Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas will begin at 8:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.