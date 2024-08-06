Explained: How Neeraj Chopra Can Secure Medal Round Spot In Javelin Throw At Paris Olympics 2024

Paris Olympics 2024: The Indian contingent at the Paris Olympics 2024 has faced a series of setbacks, with many top medal hopefuls missing out on podium finishes. As the Games progress, much of India’s remaining hope rests on Neeraj Chopra, who is set to defend his Tokyo Olympics gold medal in javelin throw. The crucial action for Chopra begins today, August 6.

Chopra’s journey to the final starts with the preliminary round, where he has been assigned to Group B. In this round, he will face some of the best javelin throwers who have qualified for the competition. To secure a spot in the final, Chopra has two potential routes.

The first option is to achieve a direct qualification by throwing a distance of 84 meters or more in any of his three attempts. If Chopra reaches or exceeds this mark, he will automatically advance to the final. However, if he does not manage to hit the 84-meter target, he will need to rely on his throw ranking. In this scenario, he must ensure his best throw ranks among the top 12 throws from both qualification groups combined. These 12 athletes will then proceed to the final.

An important consideration is that if more than 12 athletes surpass the 84-meter mark, all of them will qualify for the final, which could impact Chopra’s qualification strategy.

In addition to Neeraj Chopra, another Indian javelin thrower, Kishore Jena, will also compete in the qualification rounds. Jena is placed in Group A and will begin his round at 1:40 PM IST. Neeraj Chopra’s turn will come later, with his preliminary round set to start at 3:20 PM IST.

Chopra’s track record makes him a strong contender for qualification. Since winning gold at the Tokyo Olympics, he has consistently surpassed the 84-meter mark. Notably, he holds the national record with a throw of 89.94 meters, achieved during the Stockholm Diamond League in 2022.

As the Indian javelin throwers gear up for their respective events, all eyes will be on Chopra to deliver a stellar performance and continue India’s quest for Olympic glory.