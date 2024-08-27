FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano Live Streaming: When, Where And How To Watch Lamine Yamal In LaLiga Match Online

LaLiga: Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona are set to face Rayo Vallecano at the Estadio de Vallecas. Vallecano are currently eighth in the standings whereas Barcelona are second on the table. In their previous game, Lamine Yamal and his teammates won against Athletic Bilbao with a tight scoreline of 2-1 and they will look to keep the winning momentum going.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski has scored three times in the two games FC Barcelona have played so far.

Checkout the live streaming details of FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano LaLiga match below:

When is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be played on Wednesday (August 28) from 1:00 AM (IST) onwards.

Where is the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano going to be played?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will be played at Santiago Bernabeu, Spain.

Where can I watch the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano will not telecast in India on any TV Channels.

How can I live stream the La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano in India?

The La Liga match FC Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano can watched on the Galaxy Racer (GXR) website (gxr.world). The GXR has signed a 15-year contract to live stream the LaLiga matches for free, as per IndiaToday.

Following his side's 3-0 win over Real Valladolid in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu, Real Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti said that the team is "pleased" with the victory.

Federico Valverde, Brahim Diaz and Endrick's goals helped the Los Blancos clinch three crucial points after beating Valladolid.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Ancelotti said that they have improved defensively in the match.

"We have to be pleased with the win. We have to remember the problems we encountered, especially in the first half. We improved defensively. The rhythm of the first half was loose and slow. We were more energetic up front in the second half and had more mobility on the ball," Ancelotti was quoted by Real Madrid's official website as saying.

The head coach added that the whole team was better as a unit in the match.

"The team played closer together and got the ball back quickly when we lost it. They were better defensively than in the Mallorca game. It's not just the forwards who were better; we were better as a unit today," he added.

When asked about of Kylian Mbappe's performance, the Italian coach praised the French striker and called him a "superb" forward.

"He's a superb forward, very quick, he has good movement off the ball, he attacks the back and he's had three or four chances that he's created with his movement. He's going to score in that position because he always has. He doesn't need to play on the left or centrally all the time because he's going to score a lot of goals," he further added. The Los Blancos are currently placed in the fourth place on the standings with four points. In the upcoming match, Real Madrid will lock horns against Las Palmas on August 30. (With ANI Inputs)