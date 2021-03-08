हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
All Elite Wrestling

Former WWE star Christian joins AEW

 


Former WWE star Christian has joined the All Elite Wrestling (AEW). (Twitter/AEW)

Former WWE star Christian has joined the All Elite Wrestling (AEW). The former WWE heavyweight champion made his AEW debut during the company's pay-per-view event Revolution. AEW also made the announcement on their official Twitter handle and wrote: "welcome to the team". 

Christian, who is also referred as the Captain Charisma, featured in this year's Royal Rumble and also engaged in a small feud with WWE superstar Randy Orton, which didn't last long. 

“The way my career ended before never sat well with me as it was. I needed to get back in there and finish it on my terms and my way,” Christian had recently said during an episode of WWE’s The Bump. 

“If it was just the one match at Royal Rumble then so be it, but I needed to end it on my terms. I told myself if I do these tests and I pass, then opens new doors. If I don’t, then I’m in no different position. They told me I wasn’t crazy and it snowballed from there,” he added. 

The development comes just two weeks after former WWE legend Big Show associated himself with AEW

After making the new move, Big Show lauded AEW for what it has achieved in the few years since its inception. “It’s been amazing to watch what AEW has built in just a couple of years,” Show was quoted as saying in a press release.

“AEW Dark is an incredible platform to hone the skills of up-and-coming wrestlers, but I also love that established AEW talent can build out their personalities and showcase themselves in new ways on Dark. It’s no exaggeration when they say that AEW is boundless.”    

