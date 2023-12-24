Highlights | BLR(33) - TEL(31), PKL 2023 Kabaddi Match Scorecard: Bengaluru Bulls Beat Telugu Titans
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors & Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi League 2023 Match LIVE Score and Updates: Follow LIVE action from Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium.
Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 matches number 38 and 39 will have U Mumba go head to head with Bengal Warriors and the Bengaluru Bulls will face Telugu Titans in Chennai. U Mumba were dominant in their previous game against the Tamil Thalaivas as they won by a scoreline of 46-33 on December 17. In the other game of the night, Bengaluru Bulls will look to defeat the Telugu Titans. Bulls are coming into this contest with a defeat. On the other hand, Telugu Titans won their last game against the Haryana Steelers with a tight scoreline of 37-36.
LIVE BLR vs TEL: Bengaluru Bulls win
Bengaluru Bulls have won the contest by a scoreline of 33-31 against the Telugu Titans. What a dominant performance from the side to get their second win of the season.
BLR 33 - 31 TEL
LIVE PKL 2023 BLR vs TEL: Bull in control
Bengaluru Bulls in complete control of this contest with a 11 point lead. Surely, they will see this one home and it will be their second win of the season.
TEL 20 - 28 BLR
LIVE PKL 2023 BLR vs TEL: Bull lead in 2nd half
Bengaluru Bulls lead the contest by 5 points in the second half and they are taking a lot of time during their raids.
BLR 21 - 16 TEL
LIVE PKL 2023 BLR vs TEL: Half time
It is half time and the Bengaluru Bulls lead the contest by 4 points. Bharat has 5 raid points for the Bulls in the first. Pawan key for Bulls
BLR 16 - 12 TEL
LIVE PKL 2023 BLR vs TEL: Pawan key for Bulls
Pawan Sehrawat will be a key factor his team Bengaluru Bulls in this contest against the Telugu TRitans. He has 3 raid points so far.
BLR 7 - 6 TEL
LIVE PKL 2023 MUM vs BEN: Mumba win
U Mumba have won the contest as they beat the Bengal Warriors by 2 points. What an intense contest we have had today between the two teams.
MUM 39 - 37 BEN
LIVE PKL 2023 MUM vs BEN: Mumba bounce back
U Mumba have taken a 5 point lead with just 1.38 minutes left on the clock. Can the Warriors pull off something magical.
MUM 38 - 33 BEN
LIVE PKL 2023 MUM vs BEN: Warriors take lead
Bengal Warriors lead the contest by 3 points at the moment. U Mumba really getting the pressure on at the moment.
MUM 27 - 30 BEN
LIVE PKL 2023 MUM vs BEN: Warriors bounce back
Bengal Warriors bounce back into this contest as the scoreline is now 25-25. U Mumba keen getting the lead back but they have to careful now.
MUM 25 -25 BEN
LIVE PKL 2023: Half Time
U Mumba have a 3 point lead at half time. Bengal Warriors giving their best to fight back in this contest.
MUM 18 - 15 BEN
LIVE MUM vs BEN PKL 2023: Score levelled
The scoreline is levelled at 8-8 at the moment. Maninder will be key in this game for the Bengal Warriors.
MUM 8 - 8 BEN
LIVE MUM vs BEN PKL 2023: Action begins
U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors is under way. Mumba have taken the lead by a single point at this time.
MUM 4 - 3 BEN
LIVE PKL 2023 Season: Match to begin soon
The battle stage is set and the fans are ready for some kabaddi action. Pro Kabaddi League season 10 matches will be in action soon.
A battle that we all are waiting for
Will the master prevail, or the student gift his side a nd win of #PKLSeason10#ProKabaddiLeague #ProKabaddi #PKL #PKLSeason10 #HarSaansMeinKabaddi #BLRvTT pic.twitter.com/atidTD73Vq
LIVE U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors: Match timings
The first match of the night between U Mumba and Bengal Warriors will begin at 8 PM (IST) followed up by Bengaluru Bull vs Telugu Titans which will begin at 9 PM.
LIVE PKL 2023 Match: All eyes on Pawan Sehrawat
Can Pawan Sehrawat lead his team to their second win of this season? He has to perform today to get the win for his side.
Can Pawan Sehrawat's team get their nd win on the trot, or will Bharat charge with the Bulls to glory? pic.twitter.com/epucbP1lqb
LIVE PKL 2023 Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba: Livestreaming Details
The PKL 2023 match Bengal Warriors vs U Mumba will be televised on Star Sports Network in India and live streaming can be watched on Disney + Hotstar.
LIVE PKL 2023 Matches Score
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the PKL 2023 matches between U Mumbai, Bengal Warriors, Telugu Titans and Bengaluru Bulls here.