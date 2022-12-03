topStoriesenglish
JAIPUR PINK PANTHERS VS BENGAL WARRIORS 2022

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch JAI vs BEN online and on TV channel?

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know. 

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have been playing beautifully lately, while the Top Cats have a record of 13 victories and 6 defeats. With 242 raid points, Arjun Deshwal has been the highest raider this season. Additionally, they have V Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari in their raiding unit, each of whom has accrued 56 raid points. With 35 raid points, the young Bhavani Rajput has also distinguished himself. Ankush has been playing at the top of his defence game, earning 71 tackle points. With 50 tackle points for the Panthers, Sahil Kumar has also been productive, and Sahul Kumar has also presented well for his 35 tackle points.

Bengal Warriors have eight wins, nine defeats, and two ties in their prior games, and they lost their most recent match. With 213 raid points, Maninder Singh has contributed to the Warriors, and Shrikant Jadhav has helped him out with 100 raid points. Deepak Hooda, who is skilled, has amassed 47 raid points. With 51 tackle points for the Warriors, Girish Maruti Ernak has demonstrated strong defensive play. With 39 and 30 tackle points, respectively, Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje have improved the defensive performance.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors head-to-head

Jaipur Pink Panthers and Bengal Warriors have played against each other 15 times. Jaipur Pink Panthers have won on five occasions whereas Bengal Warriors have won 10 matches.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors will be played on Saturday, December 3.

Where will the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors will begin at 9:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match  Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

