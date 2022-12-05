topStoriesenglish
NewsOther Sports
PUNERI PALTAN VS PATNA PIRATES 2022

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PUN vs PAT online and on TV channel?

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, LIVE Streaming Details: Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 all you need to know. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 05, 2022, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PUN vs PAT online and on TV channel?

With 13 victories, five defeats, and two ties thus far this season, Puneri Paltan has already earned a spot in the playoffs. With 138 and 120 raid points, respectively, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are driving the offensive for the Paltan. Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite have excelled in their absence, scoring 118 and 33 raid points, respectively. With 47 tackle points, Fazel Atrachali has led the Paltan's defence, and Sombir has contributed 35 tackle points to his total. With 27 tackle points each, Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also contributed.

Also Read: Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch DEL vs PUN online and on TV channel?

The Patna Pirates, who have seven victories, nine defeats, and three ties thus far, will aim to win all of their remaining games. Their best attackers have been Sachin and Rohit Gulia, scoring 162 and 138 raid points, respectively. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, their captain Neeraj Kumar, and Sunil each provided 37 and 28 tackle points to their defence, which has been led by Chiyaneh's stellar 69 tackle points. With 21 tackle points, Monu is another player who has helped the Pirates' defence.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

In 18 games, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have faced off. While Patna Pirates have won 13 games, Puneri Paltan have only won two. There have been ties in three of these teams' encounters.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates will be played on Monday, December 5.

Where will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates will be played at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

When will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Live Tv

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates 2022 Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates Match Todayvivo pro kabaddi 2022 Patna Pirates team 2022 Puneri Paltan 2022pkl season 9 2022 schedulevivo pkl schedule season 9pro kabaddi season 9PKL match Live Score Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates live score Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates 2022Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates dream 11 prediction PUN vs PAT livePUN vs PAT match pkl PUN vs PAT live streaming PUN vs PAT match tv channel PUN vs PAT match onlinevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule season 9pkl 2022 points tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 schedule venuetoday pkl matchpkl season 9 team players listpkl season 9 time tablevivo pro kabaddi 2022 matchespro kabaddi live

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Online 'Investigation' of 'Cyber ​​Terrorist Attack'
DNA Video
DNA: When poisonous gas leaked in Bhopal in 1984
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'mastermind' of anti-Brahmin slogans in JNU?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Goldy Brar's detention
DNA Video
DNA: Allahabad HC official suspended for taking bribe using QR code
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: How does Musk's 'brain chip' work?
DNA Video
DNA: Digital currency or magic wand!
DNA Video
DNA: Why was the administration shaken by the death of a rat?
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar's 'Bloody war' of sand and supremacy
DNA Video
DNA: The shocking video of 'Atithi Devo Bhava'