Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details: When and where to watch PUN vs PAT online and on TV channel?

With 13 victories, five defeats, and two ties thus far this season, Puneri Paltan has already earned a spot in the playoffs. With 138 and 120 raid points, respectively, Aslam Inamdar and Mohit Goyat are driving the offensive for the Paltan. Akash Shinde and Pankaj Mohite have excelled in their absence, scoring 118 and 33 raid points, respectively. With 47 tackle points, Fazel Atrachali has led the Paltan's defence, and Sombir has contributed 35 tackle points to his total. With 27 tackle points each, Sanket Sawant and Abinesh Nadarajan have also contributed.

The Patna Pirates, who have seven victories, nine defeats, and three ties thus far, will aim to win all of their remaining games. Their best attackers have been Sachin and Rohit Gulia, scoring 162 and 138 raid points, respectively. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, their captain Neeraj Kumar, and Sunil each provided 37 and 28 tackle points to their defence, which has been led by Chiyaneh's stellar 69 tackle points. With 21 tackle points, Monu is another player who has helped the Pirates' defence.

Puneri Paltan vs Patna Pirates head-to-head

In 18 games, Puneri Paltan and Patna Pirates have faced off. While Patna Pirates have won 13 games, Puneri Paltan have only won two. There have been ties in three of these teams' encounters.

