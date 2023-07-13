trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2635006
Jyothi Yarraji Clinches Gold In Asian Athletics Championships; Ajay Kumar Saroj, Abdulla Aboobacker Get Top Honours Too

India collected three gold medals at the end Day 2 in Asian Athletics Championships going on in Thailand. Jyothi Yarraji, Ajay Kumar Saroj and Abdulla Aboobacker are the three golg-medallists so far.

Jul 13, 2023

Jyothi Yarraji Clinches Gold In Asian Athletics Championships; Ajay Kumar Saroj, Abdulla Aboobacker Get Top Honours Too Jyothi Yarraji posed with the Indian flag. (Source: Twitter)

India's Jyothi Yarraji on Thursday opened India's gold medal tally in the Asian Athletics Championships by winning the women's 100m hurdles race here in Bangkok.
Yarraji clocked 13.09 seconds to clinch gold in the final race ahead of two Japanese runners Terada Asuka (13.13s) and Aoki Masumi (13.26s) at the Supachalasai Stadium. In the men's 1500m final, another surprising gold medal awaited. With a time of 3:41.51, Ajay Kumar Saroj won gold ahead of more illustrious runners from Qatar, China, Japan, and even India's own Jinson Johnson. With a 16.92m jump in the Men's Triple Jump, Abdulla Aboobacker earned India's third gold medal of the day. Aboobacker recorded a jump of 16.92m.

Meanwhile, by clocking 53.07 secs, Aishwarya Mishra bagged the bronze medal in women’s 400m. The Asian Athletics Championships 2023 is underway at the Suphachalasai National Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The five-day event started on July 12 and will conclude on July 16.

Tejaswin Shankar clinched a bronze medal in decathlon. He won the bronze medal in long jump even at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Since then, Shankar has taken up decathlon, which is probably the most difficult of all Track and Field sports. The decathlon is a combined event in athletics consisting of ten track and field events. A decathlon event takes place across 2 day due to many sports involved in it. The events are 100 metres, Long jump, Shot put, High jump, 400 metres, 110 metres hurdles, Discus throw, Pole vault, Javelin throw, 1500 metres. Shankar was making his debut in this sport and bagged a bronze medal. At the end of Day 2, India have won 6 medals, including 3 gold.

