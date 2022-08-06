CWG 2022 Day 9 Highlights: Indian men's hockey team storms into final; Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Dahiya, Naveen bag gold medal
Check Live Scores and Updates from Day 9 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday (August 6). Check Commonwealth Games 2022 India Schedule for Day 9 and much more.
Trending Photos
Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 9 LIVE Updates: Team India will resume their campaing at the ongoing CWG 2022 in Birmingham with plenty of medals to offer on Day 9 of the showpiece event. PV Sindhu will be in action in her women's singles quarter-final match vs Jin Wei Goh of Malaysia whereas star wrestler Vinesh Phogat will be looking to win a medal in Women’s Freestyle 53 KG vs Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye of Nigeria. She will be under extreme pressure to deliver the goods at a big world stage like CWG after failure in Tokyo Olympics last year. On top of that, India' wrestling performance has been top notch so far with Tokyo Olympics 20202 bronze medal winner Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Rio Olympics bronze medallist Sakshi Malik winning the gold medals in their respective class.
India won a total of 6 medals in wrestling alone on Day 8 of the Commonwealth Games, that included 3 gold, 1 silver and 2 bronze.
INDIA AT @birminghamcg22
DAY 9 SCHEDULE#EkIndiaTeamIndia #WeAreTeamIndia pic.twitter.com/HsiGLThBGt — Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 6, 2022
The Indian women's cricket team will also be in action today as they aim to make it their maiden final in women's cricket's debut at the CWG. They take on England in the first semi-final today, which starts at 3.30 pm IST. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be pumped to win a gold medal for India but even they lose today, they will have a chance to go for the bronze tomorrow.
Not to forget, one more medal can be assured today by men's hockey team. The women's hockey team could not delivered the goods in the controversial semifinal on Day 8. But on Saturday, men's team will have a great opporunity to make it to the final when they take on South Africa in the semi-final clash. If they win, they will assure a silver, and will stay in contention for the first-ever gold medal.
Indian men's hockey team storms into final
With an easy win over South Africa, Indian men's hockey team sealed their spot in the final of CWG 2022.
Wrestling Men's 97kg Freestyle
India's Deepak Nehra thrashes Tayab Raza of Pakistan 10-2 to win the bronze medal.
Boxing Men's 57kg Semi-Final
India's Mohammed Hussamuddin settles for bronze after losing 1-4 to Joseph Commey of Ghana
GOAL! The #MenInBlue score their second goal, giving India a 2-0 lead at the break.
IND 2:0 RSA#HockeyIndia #IndiaKaGame #B2022 #Birmingham2022 @CMO_Odisha @IndiaSports @Media_SAI
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2022
Women's Hammer Throw Final
India's Manju Bala in action
Bronze for India!
India's Pooja Sihag wins bronze after beating Naomi de Bruine of Australia with a 11-0 score in the 76kg Women's freestyle wrestling.
Badminton
India's Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand cruise into semifinals of the Women's Doubles with win over Jamaica's Richardson and Wynter.
Hockey
India lead 2-0 in the semi-final against South Africa. It is an intense contest going on so far in the Men's hockey fixture.
Gold for India!
India win gold in Men's 74kg Freestyle Wrestling as Naveen beats Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir 9-0 to win the final and third gold of the day.
Wrestling Men's 74kg Freestyle Final
Arch-rivals meet in Gold Medal Match as India's Naveen take on Pakistan's Muhammad Sharif Tahir
Badminton Men's Singles
India's Kidambi Srikanth enters the semifinals with a win over Toby Penty of England.
The #MenInBlue starting XI as they prepare to face South Africa in the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games semifinal.
Today at 10:30 PM (IST), don't miss the thrilling match on Sony Six, Sony Ten 3, and the Sony LIV app. pic.twitter.com/0YQlvzh1w2
— Hockey India (@TheHockeyIndia) August 6, 2022
Hockey Men's semi-final
India take on South Africa
Badminton Men's Singles Quarter-Finals
India's Lakshya Sen storms into the semi-finals, beat Julien Georges Paul of Mauritius 21-12, 21-11.
Vinesh Phogat wins her 3rd consecutive CWG Gold medal.
_ 2014 _ 2018_ 2022 #CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/5BFIzicEHT
— Prammod Pandeyy, Ph.D. ____ (@ppandeyenv) August 6, 2022
GOLD _HATTRICK FOR VINESH __@Phogat_Vinesh has scripted history yet again, from being the 1__st Indian woman ____ to win GOLD at both CWG & Asian Games, to becoming the 1__st Indian woman ____ to bag 3 consecutive GOLD_at #CommonwealthGames _
__GOLD by VICTORY BY FALL _
1/1 pic.twitter.com/CeeGYqJ0RT
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Women's 53kg Freestyle Final
India's Vinesh Phogat beats Chamodya Keshani of Sri Lanka to bag the country's 11th gold.
Women's 53kg Freestyle Nordic System
India's Vinesh Phogat takes on Sri Lanka's Chamodya Keshani
RAVI WINS G_LD _
3 time Asian Champion & #Tokyo2020 Olympics _ medalist ____ @ravidahiya60 (M-57kg) has now conquered the #CommonwealthGames, winning GOLD _on his debut _
Brilliant Gutwrench & winning by technical superiority, that's stoic & determined RAVI for you _
1/1 pic.twitter.com/UhLFq7c8od
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Wrestling Men's 57kg freestyle final
Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags GOLD beats Ebikewenimo Welson in the final match
Wrestling Men's 57kg freestyle final
Ravi Kumar Dahiya to face Ebikewenimo Welson in gold medal match
POOJA WINS BRONZE _
U-23 World Championships Silver Medalist and debutant #PoojaGehlot ____ (W-50kg) bags _after defeating Scotland's Letchidjo by technical superiority (12-2) _
Amazing Gutwrench by Pooja to take the 8 points lead _ Complete dominance _#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/N7Z7CkFZVd
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Wrestling Women's 50kg Freestyle
India's Pooja Gehlot bags bronze with win over Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland. She won 12-2 by technical superiority.
Wrestling: Women's 50kg Freestyle
India's Pooja Gehlot take on Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland in Bronze medal match.
Manika Batra's campaign at Birmingham finishes
Manika Batra and Diya Chitale lose 1-3 to Charlotte Carey and Anna Hursey in women's doubles quarterfinals.
JAISMINE CLINCHES BRONZE
's rising pugilist @BoxerJaismine (W-60kg) wins on her debut at #CommonwealthGames
The prestigious Boxam Int'l Medalist & Asian C'ships medalist has added another major medal to her name
Great Effort!!#Cheer4India#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/DGvHkTJJCN
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Boxing
Jaismine wins bronze for India after losing to Gemma Paige Richardson of England in Women's 60kg category.
Wrestling: Women's 50kg Freestyle
India's Pooja Gehlot take on Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio of Scotland in Bronze medal match.
Boxing
Nikhat Zareen beats England's Savannah Alfia Sutbley in 5-0 to cruise into the final of 50kg Women's category.
Table Tennis
Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula cruise into the finals of Mixed Doubles after win over Nicholas Lum and Minhyung Jee of Australia. Another silver secured!
Squash: Dipika Pallikal and Saurav Ghosal lose out to New Zealand's Paul Coll and Joelle King.
Another SILVER for India!
India team settles for silver after losing 5018 to Northern Ireland in the final of Men's Four Lawn Bowls final.
FINALS, here we come #TeamIndia #GoForGlory pic.twitter.com/wSYHmlv3rb
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 6, 2022
India women create HISTORY
India women have defeated England by 4 runs in the semifinals of the CWG 2022 in Birmingham to create history. India's first ever medal in cricket in the Games.
Close contest!
England need 27 runs in 12 balls win the semifinal against India, skipper Natalie Sciver still in the middle for the hosts. Can India defend their total of 164 runs?
ENG- 138/4 (18 Overs), Sciver 33 (39) & Bouchier 1 (1)
Table Tennis
Achanta Sharath Kamal and Gnanasekaran Sathiyan beats Australia's doubles to secure silver and enter the final of Men's Doubles.
Badminton
PV Sindhu is in the semi-finals in Women's singles after beating Jin Wei Goh of Malaysia 19-21, 21-14, 21-18
INDW vs ENGW Cricket
England are in the contest with Danielle Wyatt and Natalie Sciver (captain) in the middle chasing 165 runs to win the semifinal against India.
ENGW - 69/2 (7.4 Overs), Wyatt 31 (25) & Sciver 3 (4)
Table Tennis
Women's Singles Semi-final: Sreeja Akula loses 6-11, 11-8, 11-6, 9-11, 8-11, 11-8, 10-12 to Tianwei Feng of Singapore
Wrestling: Pooja Gehlot faces defeat against Madison Park of Canada, she is in contention for Bronze now in the 50kg Women's Freestyle Wrestling.
Wrestling
India's Ravi Kumar beats Asad Ali of Pakistan 12-4 to enter final of the Men's Freestyle 57kg. One more silver confirmed!
India Women - 164/4 (20 Overs)
India finish at 164/5 after 20 overs as Smriti Mandhana smashed 61 off 32 along with Jemimah Rodrigues 44 off 31. Brilliant batting by the Indian batting lineup but the openers got them a fiery start. England did comeback in the last 10 overs reducing the runrate of India.
Athletics
India qualify for the final in Women's 4 X 100m relay. Dutee Chand, Hima Das, Srabani Nanada and Jyothi Yarraji finish second with a timing of 44.45 behind Jamaica.
Historic _ for __'s Men's Fours Team _
Team India wins _in the final of #LawnBowls Men's Team event - Sunil, Navneet, Chandan & Dinesh vs Northern Ireland
Great Work Team_
Let's #Cheer4India __#India4CWG2022 pic.twitter.com/2EpK1P9FM3
— SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 6, 2022
Wrestling Men's Freestyle 57 kg
India's Ravi Dahiya storms into the semis with a win over New Zealand's Suraj Singh. He is set to face Pakistan's Ali Asad in SF.
Men's 3000m Steeplechase Final
India's Avinash Mukund Sable wins silver medal
Athletics: Men's 3000m Steeplechase
India's Avinash Mukund Sable in action
Wrestling Men's Freestyle 74 kg
India's Naveen enters semifinal with a win over Singapore's Hong Yeow Lou
Wrestling Women's Freestyle 76 kg
India's Pooja Sihag storms into semifinals with win over New Zealand's Michelle Montague
Wrestling Women's Freestyle 53 kg
India's Vinesh Phogat defeats Nigeria's Mercy Bolafunoluwa Adekuoroye
England bounce back
England comeback into the game with two quick dismissals of Mandhana and Verma, who were looking dangerous for the hosts. Mandhana scored 61 off 32 to hand India the fiery start.
INDW- 78/2 (9.3 Overs), Rodrigues 2 (3)
Boxing
Amit Panghal enters final of the 48-51kg category in Boxing, beats Patrick Chinyemba of Zambia.
SILVER!
Priyanka Goswami wins silver medal for India in the women's 10,000m Race Walk.
Mandhana hits fifty
Smriti Mandhana completes her fifty in just 23 balls with 8 fours and 2 sixes in her innings so far. India have completed the powerplay with 64 runs on board.
INDW- 64/0 (6 Overs), Mandhana 51 (25) & Verma 13 (12)
Mandhana on FIRE
Smriti Mandhana 20 off 10 balls giving India the flying start that they needed against England in the semifinals.
INDW- 22/0 (2.2 Overs), Mandhana 20 (10) & Verma 4 (5)
Wrestling
Women's 53 kg: Vinesh Phogat wins over Canada's Samantha Stewart
Men's 74 kg: Naveen beats Ogbonna Emmanuel John of Nigeria in 1/8 Final
Women's 50 kg: Pooja Gehlot wins against Christelle Lemofack Letchidjio in Group A fixture.
Table Tennis
Sharath Kamal is into the Men's singles semi-final after a win over Singapore's Yong Izaac Quek.
Boxing
India's boxer Nitu defeats Canada's Priyanka Dhillon to secure silver in the Women's 45-48kg category. She will not fight for gold in the final.
#CWG2022: India women's cricket team captain Harmanpreet Kaur wins toss and opts to bat first against England in the first semi-final.#IndianCricketTeam #indvseng #Birmingham2022 pic.twitter.com/YDbrl2r0zE
— Avinash Kr Atish (@AtishAvinash) August 6, 2022
Toss update!
Harmanpreet Kaur wins the toss for India and elects to bat first against England in the semifinal.
Table Tennis Men’s singles QF
Sharath Kamal takes lead vs Izaac Quek: The 4th seed from India takes first game 11-6
Commonwealth Games 2022 Update: Harmanpreet Kaur, India's T20 skipper, getting ready for the big game!
Captain @ImHarmanpreet in the zone ahead of the semi-final clash against England.#B2022 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/DiMkGcqH3S
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) August 6, 2022
Table Tennis!
Day starts with a win for team India at CWG!
Manika Batra/Divya Chitale win their round of 16 match comprehensively. Through to quarters in women's doubles.
Table Tennis!
Manika Batra looks for her first medal, as she and Divya Chitale take on Hosenally and Jalim of Mauritious.
India are off to a good start, winning first 2 games.
Medals Tally
India have won 26 medals so far this year at Commonwealth Games 2022. Six medals came in wrestling on Day 8.
_ ____ __ _______ _
The __ women's cricket team, led by @ImHarmanpreet, is gearing up to face hosts _______ in the #B2022 semi-finals at @Edgbaston today _ _#EkIndiaTeamIndia | #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/mzVpWgX3cd
— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) August 6, 2022
Commonwealth Games 2022 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of Commonwealth Games 2022 as we enter the Day 9 of the showpiece event.
Lots of Indian athletes in action today. Check the Day 9 schedule here.
Stay tuned for more udpates as the action begins soon.
More Stories