Highlights | Asian Games 2023 Day 9: Indians Earn Seven Medals On OCT 2

Asian Games 2023 Day 9 Live Updates: On the ninth day of the Asian Games, India enjoyed a series of remarkable achievements in diverse sports. The mixed 4x400m relay team secured a thrilling silver medal after a race in which Sri Lanka initially finished first but was disqualified for a lane infringement. In athletics, Ancy Sojan won silver in the women's long jump, while Tejaswin Shankar excelled in the men's decathlon high jump, leading the field by clearing 2.21m. Vithya Ramraj equaled PT Usha's national record in the women's 400m hurdles, securing a spot in the final.

Indian athletes Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba claimed silver and bronze, respectively, in the women's 3000m steeplechase. Archery also saw Indian success in the 1/8 elimination rounds. In contrast, the Indian women's basketball team faced a setback with a defeat against North Korea in the quarterfinals. Although canoeing results were less favourable, India celebrated victories in squash, sepaktakraw, and badminton. The day concluded with India's medal tally standing at 60, including 13 gold, 24 silver, and 23 bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023.

Check LIVE Updates from the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Monday HERE.