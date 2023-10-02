Highlights | Asian Games 2023 Day 9: Indians Earn Seven Medals On OCT 2
On the ninth day of the Asian Games, India enjoyed a series of remarkable achievements in diverse sports. The mixed 4x400m relay team secured a thrilling silver medal after a race in which Sri Lanka initially finished first but was disqualified for a lane infringement. In athletics, Ancy Sojan won silver in the women's long jump, while Tejaswin Shankar excelled in the men's decathlon high jump, leading the field by clearing 2.21m. Vithya Ramraj equaled PT Usha's national record in the women's 400m hurdles, securing a spot in the final.
Indian athletes Parul Chaudhary and Priti Lamba claimed silver and bronze, respectively, in the women's 3000m steeplechase. Archery also saw Indian success in the 1/8 elimination rounds. In contrast, the Indian women's basketball team faced a setback with a defeat against North Korea in the quarterfinals. Although canoeing results were less favourable, India celebrated victories in squash, sepaktakraw, and badminton. The day concluded with India's medal tally standing at 60, including 13 gold, 24 silver, and 23 bronze medals at the Asian Games 2023.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: That Is It For The Day!!!
Today's coverage concludes! We look forward to bringing you more thrilling updates from the Asian Games tomorrow!
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Medal Tally
In the Asian Games 2023, as of October 2, India's medal tally stands at an impressive 60 medals, which includes 13 gold, 24 silver, and 23 bronze medals.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: India clinches silver in the mixed 4x400m relay.
Initially, India secured the bronze medal in the 4x400m relay, but Sri Lanka surged ahead in the final meters, with Bahrain taking the first-place finish. However, Sri Lanka was later disqualified for a lane infringement (TR17.3.1), resulting in Kazakhstan being awarded the third position.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Women's long jump
Ancy Sojan secured the silver medal in the women's long jump competition, achieving a remarkable personal best of 6.63 meters. Shaili Singh, on the other hand, claimed the fifth position with a jump of 6.48 meters.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Medal Alert
News Flash:
Ancy Sojan wins SILVER medal in Long Jump.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Men’s Decathlon Update
Tejaswin Shankar excels in Men's Decathlon high jump, clearing 1.97m and 2.03m with ease. He secures 2.12m and 2.15m and extends his lead, eventually clearing 2.18m effortlessly.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Women’s Pole Vault Final
Pavithra Vengatesh couldn't clear the 4m mark in her three attempts. As of now, she holds the fourth position, with the two Chinese athletes, Niu Chunge and Li Ling, yet to compete.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Another Silver For India
Parul Chaudhary clinches the silver medal, while Priti Lamba impressively outperforms Bahrain's Tigest Getent to claim the bronze.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Final of the Women's Long Jump
Both Indian athletes made secure jumps, with Shaili Singh achieving a distance of 6.38 meters on her first attempt, while Ancy reached 6.13 meters in her opening jump.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: ARCHERY UPDATE
In the Recurve Women's 1/8 Elimination, Bhajan Kaur faced a 3-7 defeat against South Korea's An San. In the Recurve Men's 1/8 Elimination, Atanu Das secured a dominant victory, beating Robert Nam from Tajikistan with a score of 7-1. In another thrilling Recurve Men's 1/8 Elimination, Dhiraj Bommadevara narrowly triumphed, edging out Bangladesh's Mohammad Hakim Ahmed 6-5, with the match leading to a shootout.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: ARCHERY UPDATE
In the Recurve Women's Individual 1/16 Elimination, Ankita Bhakat narrowly lost to Rezza Octavia from Indonesia, with a final score of 5-6. In the Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination, Atanu Das secured a 6-4 victory over Malaysia's Bin Mohamad. Furthermore, in another Recurve Men's Individual 1/16 Elimination match, Dhiraj Bommadevara emerged victorious by defeating Bhutan's Lam Dorji.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Win for Saurav Ghosal
Saurav Ghosal makes a triumphant comeback with a convincing victory, defeating Kuwait's Ammar Altamimi in a one-sided match with scores of 11-4, 11-4, 11-6. In the meantime, Mahesh Mangaonkar faces a tough challenge and loses 0-3 (6-11, 2-11, 6-11) to Japan's Tsukue Ryunosuke.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Kabaddi Update
India and Chinese Taipei end in a thrilling tie, both sharing the spoils in women's kabaddi with a final score of 34-34. Chinese Taipei will undoubtedly be delighted with this outcome.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 9: India hockey team qualify for semifinal
Harmanpreet Singh-led India men's hockey team have booked their berth in the semifinal at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou and kept hopes of qualification berth for 2024 Paris Olympics alive with a 12-0 over Bangladesh.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 9: India hammer Bangladesh 12-0
Sumit and Abhishek fire in the final two goals for India against Bangladesh in their men's hockey preliminary Pool 'A' match to post yet another emphatic win in the Asian Games 2023 as India romp home 12-0.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 9: Mandeep Singh completes his hat-trick vs Bangladesh
India's Mandeep Singh scores early in the fourth quarter against Bangladesh in the men's hockey preliminary Pool 'A' match to complete his hattrick. The ball lobs up in front of goal and all he had to do was hook it in. Moments later, Nilakanta Sharma scores off a rebound to help India enter the double digits and India are 10-0 ahead of Bangladesh in the final quarter.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 9: Amit Rohidas increases lead to 6-0
India are now half a dozen goals up on Bangladesh. Amit Rohidas gets on the scoresheet with a dragflick from the second wave. India extend lead to 6-0 over Bangladesh in the Asian Games 2023 preliminary Pool 'A' match of men's hockey.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 9: India storm to 5-0 lead over Bangladesh
India have extended their lead to 5-0 over Bangladesh in the men's hockey preliminary Pool 'A' match. Lalit deflected the ball from Abhishek into the net first, followed by Mandeep Singh scoring off a ricochet in the second quarter.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 9, Badminton: Kidambi Srikanth marches into Round of 32
Kidambi Srikanth sails into R32 with 21-10, 21-9 opening round win over Vietnam's Le Duc Phat. Srikanth will take on Korea's Lun Gyu Lee next.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 4, Hockey: Harmanpreet Singh scores twice to give India early lead
India men's hockey team captain Harmanpreet Singh is on song once against against Bangladesh in their Pool 'A' Preliminary match. In back-to-back minutes, Harmanpreet scores two goals off penalty corners. Only three minutes into the game, and India has a 2-0 lead over Bangladesh.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 9: Rohan Kapoor and Sikki Reddy hand walkover
Indian shuttler Rohan Kapoor is ill and will not be able to compete. He and Sikki Reddy have decided not to continue in the mixed doubles event. Malaysia’s Goh Soon Huat and Shevon Lai Jemie have been given a walkover.
LIVE Updates Asian Games Day 9: Indian archers win four compound men’s and women’s elimination ties
Abhishek Verma beats Belal Ayman Alawadi (KSA) 147-139, Ojas Deotale pips Ahmad Alshatti (KUW) 148-138, Jyothi Surekha Vennam trounces Sri Lanka’s Anuradha Karunaratne 145-132 and Aditi Gopichand Swami beats Nepal’s Imayung Rai 149-137.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 9, Table Tennis: Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee settle for bronze
Indian table tennis women's doubles pair of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee settle for bronze medal after losing their semifinal match to North Korea’s Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong.
LIVE Updates Asian Games 2023 Day 9: It's 2-2 in Table Tennis women's doubles semifinal
The Indian team of Sutirtha Mukherjee and Ayhika Mukherjee are facing North Korea’s Cha Suyong and Pak Sugyong in the women's double semifinal. The Indians have called a timeout. Coach Mamta Prabhu probably realising that this is a must-not lose game. The deficit is only a point at the moment but the North Koreans with the edge in general game play (7-8) with 2-2 games all in the match.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 9, Squash: India beat Thailand in mixed doubles
In Game 2, India takes four minutes lesser than the first to wrap things up. The scoreline reads 21-18, 21-14 in favour of Krishna Prasad/Crasto T. Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh defeated Thailand’s Ananta Prasertratanakul and Arkaradet Arkarahirunya 11-5, 11-6 in 9 minustes.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 9, Archery: Indian team reach quarterfinals
Indian archery team of Abhishek Verma, Prathmesh Samadhan Jawkar, Ojar Pravin Deotale reach Compound Men Team quarterfinal with a 235-219 win against Malaysia. India are 2nd seeds behind South Korea.
LIVE Asian Games 2023 Day 4, Women's 400m hurdles: Vithya Ramraj breaks PT Usha's record, qualifies for final
India's Vithya Ramraj smashes PT Ushan's national record in women's 400m hurdles and achieves her personal best as well to qualify for the final in style.
LIVE Asian Games 2023, 400m Hurdles: Yashas Palaksha, Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan qualify for final
India's Yashas Palaksha starts slow in lane 7 but picks up pace in the final phase of the run to finish second with 49.61 on the clock and qualify for the final alongside compatriot Santhosh Kumar Tamilarasan.
LIVE Asian Games 2023: Second bronze medal from skating for India
Back to back Roller Skating medals for India early in the morning on Monday. Now men's quartet of Aryanpal, Anand, Siddhant & Vikram won Bronze medal in Speed Skating 3,000m Relay Race. India now have 55 medals with 21 bronze.
Live Updates Asian Games 2023, Skating: India win 1st medal of the day
The Indian quartet of Sanjana, Karthika, Heeral and Aarathi win bronze medal in the women's speed skating 3000m relay team event at the Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Monday. With a stellar time of 4:34.861, they showcased their incredible speed and teamwork on the rink. India now have a total of 54 medal with 13 gold, 21 silver and 20 bronze medals.
_Roller Skating Glory!_ #AsianGames2022
Our women's speed skating relay team has made their way to the 3000m Relay Final podium, claiming the BRONZE MEDAL!_
With a stellar time of 4:34.861, they showcased their incredible speed and teamwork on the rink! __
LIVE Asian Games 2023, Men's 100m in Decathlon: Tejaswin Shanker in 4th place
Japan’s Yuma Maruyama finishes first with 10.96s on the clock and was the favourite considering he’s the highest ranked athlete in contention (World rank 38 in decathlon). India's Tejaswin Shanker finishes fourth as he clocked 11.12s. He collects 834 points. Yuma meanwhile has 870 points towards his name.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE Coverage of Asian Games 2023 in Hangzhou on Monday (October 2).