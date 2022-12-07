Highlights Patna Pirates 44-57 Bengaluru Bulls, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9: Bengaluru Bulls thrash Patna Pirates 57-44
PAT vs BAN, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Rohit Gulia vs Vikash Kandola
Patna Pirates will be seeking to exit the league stage on a high note after a relatively lacklustre season that saw them win seven, lose ten, and play out three ties. For them to defeat the Bulls, their primary raiders Sachin (172 raid points) and Rohit Gulia (138 raid points) must be at the top of their game and take the initiative. Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, who now has 74 tackle points this season, will be their most potent defensive weapon. On Wednesday, Sunil (37 tackle points) and Neeraj Kumar (29 tackle points) will also look to contribute with a few strong tackles.
Bengaluru Bulls, on the other hand, have already achieved postseason qualification and will be seeking to maintain their current winning streak after racking up 12 victories, seven defeats, and a stalemate thus far. Bharat (237 raid points) and Vikash Kandola (110 raid points) have posed the largest threats to their attack, while Neeraj Narwal has performed admirably with his 77 raid points this year. Aman isn't far behind with 47 tackle points, but Saurabh Nandal has been their top defender with 58 tackle points. Mahender Singh, the captain, and Neeraj Narwal each contributed 37 and 21 tackle points.
Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls head-to-head
Twenty games have been played between Patna Pirates and Bengaluru Bulls. Patna Pirates have won 12 of those games, while Bengaluru Bulls have triumphed in five of them. Three games were drawn.
This is it from the live blog of Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls to follow the second match of the night in PKL 2022,
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022: Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls
Bulls once again prove why they are one of the most dangerous teams in PKL 2022. Even though Patna managed to bounce back in 2nd half, Bulls had huge lead in first half and that ensure a big win for them.
Patna Pirates 44-57 Bengaluru Bulls
Bulls star raider Bharat yet again shines as he scores 12 raid points in first half with decent support from Sachin Narwal and Neeraj Narwal.
Patna Pirates 16-31 Bengaluru Bulls
Here we go then! Bulls will look to solidify their top four positions while Pirates can jump above three teams if they win.
Patna Pirates 0-0 Bengaluru Bulls
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
