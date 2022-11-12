Highlights | Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas, PKL 9 Score: UP Yoddhas beat Telugu Titans by 9 points
TT vs UP, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow LIVE action from the PKL match Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddhas here
Bengal Warriors will locks with Gujarat Giants in the Pro Kabaddi Season 9. Warriors are heading into this fixture after facing a tie against U.P. Yoddhas. They have five wins, four losses and two draws this season. Captain Maninder has been the biggest asset for the Warriors with 121 raid points. Shrikant Jadhav and Deepak Hooda have played the supporting role in attack with 49 and 34 raid points respectively. Furthermore, Girish Maruti Ernak has been the standout performer for Bengal Warriors in defence with 36 tackle points and he has been backed by Shubham Shinde and Vaibhav Garje, both of whom have scored 23 tackle points each.
In today's game #Run4OurSoldiers, our giants will be wearing an arm band dedicated to the cause of our armed forces
Gujarat Giants, on the other hand, have five wins, five losses and a tie under their belt. Rakesh has been a match-winner for the Giants with 113 raid points. He has been assisted by all-rounder Parteek Dhaiya and captain Chandran Ranjit who have scored 63 and 44 raid points respectively. In defence, Sourav Gulia has been their most effective defender with 25 tackle points. All-rounder Arkam Shaikh has chipped in with 17 tackle points, while Rinku Narwal has scored 15 tackle points.
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: Full-time
UP Yoddhas beat the Telugu Titans by 9 points. A well fought victory for the Yoddhas, Surender Gill is their hero for the night with 13 points under his belt.
UP 40 - 31 TT
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: Gill on FIRE!
Surender Gill with 11 points so far. He is the player with most points in the match at the moment. UP Yoddhas lead by 7 points in the second half.
UP 30 - 23 TT
Match ke ant ke liye sirf minute hai baaki, aur match ho raha hai close
TT 23:28 UP#TTvUP #SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhasHum #FantasticPanga #GMRGroup #GMRSports
— U.P. YODDHAS (@UpYoddhas) November 12, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: Half-time
UP Yoddhas lead by 6 points against the Telugu Titans. All eyes on Pardeep Narwal for the second half contest between these two sides.
And the second half action begins
TT 15:21 UP#TTvUP #SaansRokSeenaThok #YoddhasHum #vivoProKabaddi #FantasticPanga #GMRGroup #GMRSports
— U.P. YODDHAS (@UpYoddhas) November 12, 2022
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans: UP lead
UP Yoddhas lead the proceedings inside first half. 11 raid points for the UP Yoddhas so far in the clash. Titans eyeing to make a comeback as they trail by 6 points.
Telugu Titans 11 - 17 UP Yoddhas
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengal vs Gujarat: Full-time
Bengal Warriors beat Gujarat Giants by a huge margin of points. 29 raid points and 11 tackle points for the Warriors in this match.
Bengal 46 - 27 Gujarat
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengal vs Gujarat: Bengal Warriors leading!
Bengal Warriors with a lead of over 10 points against the Gujarat Giants. 23 points from raid for the Warriors till now.
Bengal 25 - 23 Gujarat Giants
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengal vs Gujarat
The game is going neck-to-neck in the first half. Gujarat take a one-point lead in the first half.
Bengal 14-15 Gujarat
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengal vs Gujarat
Bengal have 2 points lead in the first 10 minutes of the game. Maninder Singh got out twice in the first two minutes which is not a good sign for Bengal.
Bengal 9-2 Gujarat
LIVE Pro Kabaddi League 2022 Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants
Both teams playing on their attack. The defence is yet to score a point. Maninder Singh has scored a bounce and a touchpoint.
Bengal 3-2 Gujarat
PKL Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants LIVE score and Updates: Livestream and Dream11!
Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9, LIVE Streaming details and Dream11: When and where to watch BEN vs GUJ online and on TV channel
PKL Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giants LIVE score and Updates: Hello!
Hello and welcome to live coverage of PKL Season 9 match between Bengal Warriors vs Gujarat Giant on our live blog here. Stay tuned for all latest updates here. The match starts at 7.30 pm IST.
