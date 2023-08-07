Highlights | India (3) - South Korea (2), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Highlights: India Secure Narrow Win

In a thrilling Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash, India clinched a tense 3-2 win over South Korea. The match showcased intense action, with both teams displaying remarkable skills. India took the lead in the first quarter as Nilakanta capitalized on Sukhjeet's assist. However, South Korea swiftly equalized through Sunghhyun Kim. The second quarter saw Harmanpreet Singh's impressive dragflick, granting India a 2-1 lead. Mandeep Singh extended the advantage with a superb backhander goal in the third quarter. South Korea fought back in the final quarter, as Jihun Yang's dragflick found the net. India's defense held strong against South Korea's penalty corners, securing the narrow win. Krishan Bahadur Pathak's double save and well-coordinated plays were crucial. Ultimately, India's resilience and teamwork led them to a hard-earned victory in a captivating contest.

