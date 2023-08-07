Highlights | India (3) - South Korea (2), Asia Champions Trophy 2023 Hockey Highlights: India Secure Narrow Win
Highlights | India Vs South Korea, Asia Champions Trophy 2023 2022-23 Hockey Highlights: With This Win, India Reclaimed The Top Spot In Points Table.
In a thrilling Asian Champions Trophy 2023 clash, India clinched a tense 3-2 win over South Korea. The match showcased intense action, with both teams displaying remarkable skills. India took the lead in the first quarter as Nilakanta capitalized on Sukhjeet's assist. However, South Korea swiftly equalized through Sunghhyun Kim. The second quarter saw Harmanpreet Singh's impressive dragflick, granting India a 2-1 lead. Mandeep Singh extended the advantage with a superb backhander goal in the third quarter. South Korea fought back in the final quarter, as Jihun Yang's dragflick found the net. India's defense held strong against South Korea's penalty corners, securing the narrow win. Krishan Bahadur Pathak's double save and well-coordinated plays were crucial. Ultimately, India's resilience and teamwork led them to a hard-earned victory in a captivating contest.
Follow Highlights from Asian Champions Trophy 2023 India vs South Korea Hockey Match here.
That's all from our coverage of India vs South Korea match, join us for the big one between India vs Pakistan in the Asian Champions Trophy (ACT) 2023 on Wednesday.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: India Claim Top Spot
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: India Win Thrilling Match
Despite facing numerous attacks from the defending champions in the fourth quarter of the game, India manages to clinch a narrow victory against Korea. This hard-fought win earns India three crucial points, allowing them to surpass Malaysia and secure the top spot.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: Late Drama
South Korea successfully scores a goal! Jihun Yang delivers a powerful dragflick to the left of Sreejesh!
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: No luck for South Korea
Korea earns a penalty corner opportunity but fails to capitalize on it. They are granted three additional penalty corners, and on the third attempt, Jang narrowly misses the mark.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: Q4 Starts
Commencing the fourth quarter, India earns a penalty corner opportunity, yet their efforts fail to translate into a goal.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: End Of Q3
As the third quarter comes to a close, India launches a final offensive push. However, a remarkable save by the Korean goalkeeper ensures that the scoreline remains unchanged.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: India Lose Referral
An exhilarating passage of play sees India swiftly progressing from defence to attack, involving 4-5 players in the buildup. However, Karthi narrowly misses connecting with Mandeep's cross-shot toward the goal. Despite India's request for a penalty corner referral, the TV umpire concludes that there is no valid reason to alter the initial decision, resulting in India losing its referral.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: India Dominate
In the third quarter, Mandeep Singh finds the net, further widening India's lead to a two-goal advantage.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: Half-Time
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: India's Defense On Top
Despite two consecutive circle entries by the Koreans, composed Indian defenders maintain their composure, effectively thwarting any scoring opportunities for the opposition.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: India Back In The Lead
India takes a 2-1 lead in the match as Harmanpreet Singh unleashes a commanding drag-flick into the net.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: Q2 Starts
The second quarter kicks off with everything still up for grabs. Will either side manage to score a goal in the upcoming 15 minutes?
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: End Of Q1
The initial quarter concludes with India and South Korea deadlocked. Sukhjeet propelled India to a 1-0 advantage within six minutes of the match's commencement, yet the visiting team swiftly responded with a levelling goal. The score stands at 1-1.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: Scores Are Level
Korea swiftly answers with a levelling goal courtesy of Sunghhyun Kim! Manjae Jung locates Kim positioned at the periphery of the circle, and Kim adeptly pivots and delivers a low shot beyond Pathak.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: India On Top
India Take Lead! Karthi wasn't even required as Nilakanta Sharma finds the net. Positioned perfectly, he easily slots the ball home after Sukhjeet gracefully manoeuvred past two defenders along the baseline and then pulled it back.
India vs South Korea Hockey Live: Here We Go!
The proceedings kick off from left to right with India wearing blue.
India vs South Kore Hockey Live: Starting XIs
India: Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Mandeep Singh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak (GK), Harmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh
Korea: Jaehyeon Kim, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Woo Cheon Ji, Cheoleon Park, Hyeseung Lee, Sunghyun Kim, Seunghoon Lee, Hyeongjin Kim, Jonghun Jang (C), Lee Juyoung
India vs South Kore Hockey Live: Full Squad
India: PR Sreejesh, Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh (C), Amit Rohidas, Jarmanpreet Singh, Sumit, Jugraj Singh, Varun Kumar, Hardik Singh (VC), Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Manpreet Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Akashdeep Singh, S.Karthi, Gurjant Singh, Sukhjeet Singh, Pawan, Mandeep Singh.
South Korea: Kim Jaehyeon, Kim Hyeonhong, Kim Kyubeom, Nam Lee Yong, Jung Manjae, Son Dain, Kim Junghoo, Hwang Taeil, Lee Jungjun, Ji Cheon Woo, Park Cheoleon, Lee Hyeseung, Kim Jaehan, Lee Gangsan, Kim Sunghyun, Jeong Junwoo, Kim Jinkyeong, Lee Seunghoon, Kim Daehyun, Kim Hyeongjin, Jang Jonghyun, Hyun Jigwang, Lee Juyoung, Yang Jihun, Shin Seok-Kyo.
LIVE Asian Champions Trophy: Update from PAK vs CHI
Pakistan have defeated China 2-1 to seal the victory after the fourth quarter. It was an intense battle between the two sides. India vs South Korea moments away from beginning.
LIVE India vs South Korea: Chennai set for action
The game is just 30 minutes away from beginning and the mood in Chennai is set. Can the hosts continue their winning momentum or the visitors will shock them?
LIVE India vs South Korea: Match to begin soon
The game will begin soon. Ahead of the clash, look at what the Japan coach thinks about the India vs South Korea clash.
LIVE India vs South Korea: Details about India skipper
Harmanpreet Singh is the captain of the Indian hockey team and he is one of the famous players of the country. Take a look at his lifestyle and more things in the link below.
LIVE IND vs South Korea: Captain before game
In the post-match interview, Harmanpreet Singh said, ''If you look then this is how we are preparing for Asian Games. We are getting good matches ahead of Asian Games. It is good for us as well as others. We can work on what we learned in this tournament. It is a good opportunity to play against Asian countries ahead of the Asian Games.''
LIVE India vs South Korea: Malaysia bounce back
After losing to India yesterday, Malaysia are currently locking horns with Japan and leading the contest 2-0 at the moment. India defeated Malaysia 5-0.
LIVE India vs South Korea: Livestream details
The India and South Korea Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will broadcast on the Star Sports Network in India and Fancode app/website.
LIVE India vs South Korea Hockey: Korea desperate for win
South Korea are undefeated in this tournament just like India so far but they have only won one game so far with two draws.
LIVE India vs South Korea Asian Champions Trophy
The game will begin at 830 PM (IST) at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Hockey Stadium in Chennai. Hosts India will look to keep their winning momentum tonight as well.
LIVE India vs South Korea
India are facing South Korea after the Asia Cup 2022 for the first time. That game ended as a 4-4 draw. Since 2014, India and Korea have faced each other 14 times.
LIVE India vs South Korea: Who will win?
India will be feeling good about themselves after defeating Malaysia 5-0. They intend to try to perform similarly versus South Korea. Both sides will be fired up on Monday because they are both undefeated so far in the competition.
LIVE India vs South Korea: Predicted lineups
South Korea: Jonghyun Jang, Namyong Lee, HyeongJin Kim, Park Cheoleon, Jihun Yang, HyeonHong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Dain Son, J Kim, Jaehyeon Kim, Junwoo Jeong
India: Krishan Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Mandeep Singh
LIVE India vs South Korea: Lee Nam-Yong
Korea's captain Lee Nam-Yong is the older skipper in this year's Asian Champions Trophy. The 39-year-old will serve as the team captain for South Korea in the competition. Over the course of his career, he has played 300 games and scored 50 goals.
LIVE India vs South Korea Squads
South Korea: Namyong Lee, Jaehan Kim, Jaehyeon Kim, HyeongJin Kim, Jonghyun Jang, Park Cheoleon, Jihun Yang, HyeonHong Kim, Gangsan Lee, Kim Kyubeom, Manjae Jung, Jungjun Lee, Hyeseung Lee, J Lee, Dain Son, J Kim, Junwoo Jeong, Taeil Hwang, Sunghyun Kim, Woocheon Ji, Daehyun Kim, Hyun Jigwang, Junghoo Kim, S Lee
India: Jugraj Singh, Sumit, Varun Kumar, Sukhjeet Singh, Hardik Singh, Amit Rohidas, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Samsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Mandeep Singh, S Karthi, Gurjant Singh, RP Sreejesh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Krishan Pathak, Harmanpreet Singh, Manpreet Singh.
LIVE India vs South Korea: Livestreaming details
India are set to face Korea in the fourth round of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Checkout the livestreaming details of the clash by clicking below.
