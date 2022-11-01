Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Pune beat Delhi 43-38
TT vs HS, Vivo Pro Kabaddi League 2022 LIVE Scorecard: Follow all the live action from Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi
Puneri Paltan will be brimming with confidence as they head into the upcoming clash having stayed unbeaten in their last five games with four wins and a tie. They will look to make the most of their momentum and overwhelm a Dabang Delhi K.C. team that’s struggling at the moment. Aslam Inamdar has been their main man in attack with 71 raid points and Mohit Goyat has done well to chip in with 55 raid points. Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali has galvanised Puneri Paltan’s defence and has scored 18 tackle points in six games. The likes of Sombir with 13 tackle points and Gaurav Khatri with 10 tackle points have also performed well when needed.
After a strong start to the season that saw Dabang Delhi K.C. win their first five games, the defending champions have gone on to struggle and currently find themselves in a four-match losing slump. While they are still placed near the top of the standings, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be eager to snap their losing run soon and will need their star performers to step up on Tuesday. Naveen Kumar with 112 raid points has been the team’s talisman, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 57 and 42 raid points respectively. Defensively, Krishan has been really impressive with 24 tackle points alongside Vishal, who has 22 tackle points to his name.
Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. head-to-head
Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. have squared off in 18 matches. Out of which, Puneri Paltan have won nine games while Dabang Delhi K.C. have won eight times. One game between the teams ended in a tie.
This is it from Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Pune and Delhi. For more sports related updates stay tuned with Zee News.
Riding on super raiding display by Akash Shinde and Mohit Goyat followed by strong defense by Fazel Atrachali and Sombir Pune thrashed Delhi 43-38.
Pune 43-38 Delhi
Akash Shinde completes Super 10 as Pune continue to dominate Delhi. Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar are trying their level best to help their side bounce back.
Pune 36 -29 Delhi
Mohit Goyat scored 12 points in the first half while Akash Shinde also claimed 4 points as Pune take a small lead in the first half.
Pune 23 -19 Delhi
Pune take an early lead in the first half of the match. Mohit Goyat is the star performer for them tonight.
Pune 15-9 Delhi
Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of Pune vs Delhi in Pro Kabaddi League 2022. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the game.
