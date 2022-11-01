Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Live Streaming and Dream11 Prediction: When and Where to Watch Pro Kabaddi League Season 9 Live Coverage on TV Online?

Puneri Paltan will be brimming with confidence as they head into the upcoming clash having stayed unbeaten in their last five games with four wins and a tie. They will look to make the most of their momentum and overwhelm a Dabang Delhi K.C. team that’s struggling at the moment. Aslam Inamdar has been their main man in attack with 71 raid points and Mohit Goyat has done well to chip in with 55 raid points. Meanwhile, Fazel Atrachali has galvanised Puneri Paltan’s defence and has scored 18 tackle points in six games. The likes of Sombir with 13 tackle points and Gaurav Khatri with 10 tackle points have also performed well when needed.

After a strong start to the season that saw Dabang Delhi K.C. win their first five games, the defending champions have gone on to struggle and currently find themselves in a four-match losing slump. While they are still placed near the top of the standings, Dabang Delhi K.C. will be eager to snap their losing run soon and will need their star performers to step up on Tuesday. Naveen Kumar with 112 raid points has been the team’s talisman, while Ashu Malik and Manjeet have supported him in attack with 57 and 42 raid points respectively. Defensively, Krishan has been really impressive with 24 tackle points alongside Vishal, who has 22 tackle points to his name.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi K.C. head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi K.C. have squared off in 18 matches. Out of which, Puneri Paltan have won nine games while Dabang Delhi K.C. have won eight times. One game between the teams ended in a tie.

On what date will the Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League matches between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will be played on Tues, November 1.

Where will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will be played at Balewadi Stadium, Pune.

When will the match between Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi be played?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabbadi League 2022 match?

The Pro Kabbadi League match Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi Dream11 Team Prediction

Naveen Kumar (C ), Mohit Goyat, Fazel Atrachali, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Ashu Malik(VC) Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Puneri Paltan predicted playing 7:

Sanket Sawant, Fazel Attachali, Sombir, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Balasaheb Jadhav, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat.

Dabang Delhi predicted playing 7:

Naveen Kumar, Vijay Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Krishan, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Ashu Malik

Full Squads

Puneri Paltan: Rakesh Ram, Harsh Lad, Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat, Pankaj Mohite, Akash Shinde,Fazel Atrachali, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sombir, D Mahindra Prasad, Badal Singh, Alankar Patil,, Shubham Shelke, Aditya Shinde, Sanket Sawant, Balasaheb Jadhav, Govind Gurjar.

Delhi Dabangs: Naveen Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Ashish Narwal, Suraj Panwar, Ravi Kumar, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Anil Kumar, Monu, Dipak, Krishan, Vinay Kumar, Vijay, Mohammad Liton Ali, Aakash, Vijay, Tejas Patil, Reza Katoulinezhad.