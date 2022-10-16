NewsOther Sports
PUNERI PALTAN VS U MUMBA 2022

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba, Pro Kabaddi 2022 Season 9 Highlights: Puneri Paltan beat U Mumba to claim first win of the season

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Oct 16, 2022, 08:36 PM IST

After a loss in their last game, Puneri Paltan are still winless this season having suffered two defeats and tied their other match in Season 9 so far. They will be hoping to set the record straight by getting their first win of the campaign on Sunday and will rely heavily on Aslam Inamdar, who is their top-scorer this season with 38 raid points. The likes of Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde, who have scored 22 and 12 raid points respectively, will need to support Inamdar. As far as the tackling is concerned, Gaurav Khatri has been their best defender with seven tackle points and he’ll hope that Iranians Fazel Atrachali and Mohammad Nabibakhsh find form in defence soon.

U Mumba, on the other hand, will be confident about registering a third consecutive win. After a loss in their season opener, the Season 2 champions have won their last two games and will fancy their chances against their Maharashtra rivals. Their lead raiders Guman Singh and Ashish showed what they are capable of in the last match and have accounted for a total of 21 and 19 raid points respectively in Season 9. Jai Bhagwan is another player who has impressed in attack for U Mumba with 15 raid points. Defensively, Rinku has been their best tackler with nine tackle points, while Surinder Singh and Kiran Magar have also contributed eight and six tackle points respectively.

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba head-to-head

Puneri Paltan and U Mumba have faced each other 18 times. Puneri Paltan have won seven matches while U Mumba have won nine games. Two of these matches finished in a tie.

16 October 2022
20:36 PM

This is it from this game of Pro Kabaddi League 2022. For more sports-related updates stay tuned with Zee News.

20:19 PM

What a thrilling contest! Mumbai needed two points with Pune raiding in the last 30 seconds. The raider decides to waste the time and cross the walk-line on the last second. In the end, mighty Puneri Paltan win their first game of the season.

Pune 30-28 Mumbai

20:03 PM

Good news for Puneri Paltan fans as their captain Fazel Atrachali has finally arrived in PKL 9 as he gathers 3 points so far. His form is very crucial for the team. The game is going down the wire with both teams level at 20 each.

Pune 20-20 Mumbai

19:21 PM

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba has begun and the scores are level at the moment as both teams look set to take control.

PUN 3 - 3 MUM

19:05 PM

Take a look at the lineup of U Mumbai in the video below. The stage is all set for the Maharashtra Derby in PKL 2022 between Puneri Paltan and U Mumbai.

18:41 PM

Neck to neck contest going on in the first half as Pune take just 1 point lead. Aslam Inamdar and M Nabibakhsh are their top performer for Mumbai while Pune are riding on Guman Singh's 5 raid points.

Pune 9-10 Mumbai

18:40 PM

18:39 PM

Hello and welcome to Zee News' live coverage of the Pro Kabaddi League 2022 match between Puneri Paltan and U Mumba. This is your host Akash Kharade and I will be taking you through all the key updates from the match.
 

