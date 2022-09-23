NewsOther Sports
SREEJESH PR

#Loot: Olympic medalist PR Sreejesh slams IndiGo for THIS reason

"What to do? Pay extra Rs,1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage," the Tweet from Sreejesh read as he also shared picture of the receipt ending the tweet with hashtag 'loot'

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Piyush Singh Thapa|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2022, 10:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

#Loot: Olympic medalist PR Sreejesh slams IndiGo for THIS reason

India men's hockey team's legendary goalkeeper PR Sreejesh on Friday (September 23) expressed his frustation via Twitter at IndiGo after the company charged him extra for his baggage. The 34-year-old professional field Hockey player was not shy to his frustation as he wrote, "FIH allow me to play with a 41inch hockeystick, but @IndiGo6E never allow me to carry anything over 38inch." 

"What to do? Pay extra Rs,1500 for handling the goalkeeper baggage,” the Tweet read further as he also shared picture of the receipt ending the tweet with hashtag 'loot'.

Checkout the post here...

Sreejesh played in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics for India in which the team won the bronze medal for the country. It was country's first hockey medal at the Olympics after 1980 and the goalkeeper played an important role in the squad.

