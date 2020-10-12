हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Los Angeles Lakers

Los Angeles Lakers capture record-equalling 17th NBA title by beating Miami Heat

Lakers win has tied them with Boston Celtics for most NBA championships at 17. LeBron James was awarded the finals MVP award for anchoring the Lakers to a historic triumph.

Los Angeles Lakers capture record-equalling 17th NBA title by beating Miami Heat
Image credits: Twitter/@Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers captured a record-tying 17th NBA Championship on Sunday with a 106-93 victory over the Miami Heat that sealed the best-of-seven title series 4-2.

The Lakers` victory tied them with the Boston Celtics for most NBA championships and capped an unprecedented season that resumed in July at a spectator-free campus at Disney World in Florida after a four-month COVID-19 shutdown.

LeBron James led the way for the Lakers, scoring 28 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists while spearheading a defensive masterclass that doused the Heat`s offense.

The Lakers, who won their first title since 2010, also got a key contribution from Rajon Rondo as the veteran point guard delivered an early offensive burst that helped them to a 28-point halftime lead.

Los Angeles LakersNBALeBron JamesMiami Heat
