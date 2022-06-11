Tokyo Olympics 2020 bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain made it to the final squad of the women's team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 along with World Champion Nikhat Zareen and two upcoming stars Nitu and Jaismine on Saturday (June 11) in Delhi. CWG is going to Lovlina's second event after the World Championship where her campaign was cut short in the pre-quarter-finals.

So is Lovlina ready to move on from the disappointment of the worlds and ready to rock the world at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham. "Main thing was that in the World Championship I wasn't that strong mentally. I wasn't able to focus properly. I have worked on that," Lovlina told reporters after sealing a Commonwealth Games berth in the 70kg event.

She also added that one of the reasons for her poor shoe at the World Championships was the endless functions and other commitments outside the boxing ring affected her training and led to a loss of focus after her Olympic bronze-winning performance.

"My aim was to win gold in Tokyo but I couldn't. After that, in my mind I kept thinking 'I have to train and do well in the next competition'. But that didn't happen," she added. Since the Olympics, the 24-year-old had to attended innumerable felicitations and functions but all the attention has come with a price. "After Tokyo people started expecting a lot. I had to attend several functions also and you can't say no because they'll think 'after winning a medal she's developed an ego'.

"There are moments when you can't do anything and you have to miss your training. This affects us. A player should be given space to focus on the game."

"I didn't think all of this would affect my performance but somewhere it did."

This is not the first time an athlete has complained of being burdened with commitments after winning a medal.

Last year, after winning a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Games, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had also said his training took a hit as he had to attend numerous functions.

The two-time world boxing championship bronze medallist feels people should be mindful of the athlete's needs.

"I have to learn at every step, the World Championship loss has taught me a lot and somewhere it was important also.

"My training at the World Championship was also not proper. I learned a lot from that loss. It was part of my journey."

With the introduction of new weight categories, Lovlina, who has got most of her success competing in the 69kg weight division, will have to change her category to either 66kg or 75kg.

"I have thought of 75kg but my weight is not increasing much so I will decide after CWG which weight category I have to play in. After CWG is the Asian Championship I and will decide then what to do then. Whatever weight I decide to participate in, I will continue in the Olympics. There is confusion because my weight is in between 68 and 69. But now I struggle to get below 68 or above it."

With PTI inputs