Watch: Luca Marini Sets The Pace In Thrilling Start To Indian Grand Prix

The Buddh International Circuit roared to life as Mooney VR46 Racing Team's Luca Marini stole the spotlight with a sensational performance during the second Free Practice Session at the IndianOil Grand Prix of India. In a day filled with drama and fierce competition, Marini clocked a blistering one minute, 44.7820 seconds on the last lap to secure the fastest time, leaving fans on the edge of their seats.

Marini Outshines the Competition

Luca Marini's electrifying performance edged out Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac Racing by a mere 0.008 seconds, with Martin settling for the second-fastest time of the session. Meanwhile, Aleix Espargaro of Aprilia Racing set the early pace with a time of one minute, 44.8330 seconds, setting the tone for an intense day of racing.

Defending world champion Francesco Bagnaia, despite his prowess, found himself in seventh place with a time of one minute, 45.2800 seconds, as the competition proved to be exceptionally fierce.

Mooney VR46 Racing Team Dominates

During the first Free Practice Session, it was Marini's teammate, Marco Bezzecchi, who stole the show with a time of one minute, 45.9900 seconds. Bezzecchi continued his impressive form in the second session, finishing fifth with a time of one minute, 45.2020 seconds.

Marc Marquez, the eight-time world champion, also showcased his skills, riding the Repsol Honda to second place with a time of one minute, 46.1290 seconds.

Qualifying Drama Unfolds

The top 10 fastest times recorded during Friday's Practice session will have a direct ticket to Qualifying 2. However, Red Bull KTM's Brad Binder faced disappointment when a yellow flag canceled his last lap timing, potentially costing him a spot in Qualifying 2.

Moto2 and Moto3 Thrills

In the Moto2 category, Tony Arbolino of ELF Marc VDS Racing Team emerged as the victor with a thrilling final lap time of one minute, 52.1050 seconds, narrowly defeating Pedro Acosta of Red Bull KTM.

In the Moto3 category, Collin Veijer of Liqui Moly Husqvarna showcased his prowess with a time of one minute, 59.5660 seconds. However, Spanish rider Jaume Masia, riding for Leopard Racing, made a late push to challenge Veijer with a time of one minute, 59.7520 seconds.

Excitement Builds for Qualifying and the Tissot Sprint

As the stage is set for Qualifying and the Tissot Sprint, the anticipation among fans and riders is palpable. With high-speed action guaranteed, MotoGP™ enthusiasts are in for a treat.

Don't Miss the Action

For those eager to catch the thrilling action of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, the schedule is as follows:

MotoGP™ FP2: 10:40

MotoGP™ Q1: 11:20

MotoGP™ Q2: 11:45

Tissot Sprint: 15:30

Where to Watch

The IndianOil Grand Prix of India can be exclusively watched on Sports18 and live-streamed on JioCinema in India. Fans can secure their tickets for this exciting event on BookMyShow.

As the competition heats up and the riders prepare to push their limits, the IndianOil Grand Prix of India promises to deliver an unforgettable weekend of MotoGP™ action. Stay tuned for more updates and surprises as the race weekend unfolds.