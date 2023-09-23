MotoGP Bharat Qualifying Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch India Grand Prix On TV And Mobile, Laptop

India are hosting inaugural season of MotoGP Grand Prix from September 22 to 24 at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Top rides from all over the world have arrived in India to take part in the MotoGP Indian Grand Prix, whose other name is MotoGP Bharat.

Six-time MotoGP champion Marc Marquez is ready to make waves at the Buddh International Circuit during the IndianOil Grand Prix of India, scheduled to take place from September 22 to 24. Ahead of the colossal race, the Repsol Honda driver revealed key things about the track including the important turns that the riders would keep in mind in order to register a historic victory in India.



"First of all, what you do is to try to work the circuit and try to find some preference and find the best line and learn, of course, the layout. Then when you're riding the bike, try to learn the grip of the track," stated Marc Marquez ahead of the IndianOil Grand Prix of India which will feature renowned names like Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, Brad Binder, Jack Miller, and Jorge Martin as well

Marquez also said that that Turn 3 and Turn 4 of the Buddh International Circuit will be extremely crucial to win the historic IndianOil Grand Prix of India. He commented, "The third key aspect is to bring the information to the team as soon as possible to have clear information to have a correct setup on the electronics."

When will the MotoGP Bharat qualifying take place?

MotoGP Bharat qualifying will take place on September 23.

What is the schedule of qualifying on September 23?

09:10 -09:40 am (IST) – Practice Nr. 3

09:55 -10:25 am (IST) – Practice Nr. 3

10:40-11:10 am (IST) – Free Practice Nr. 2

11:20-11:35 am (IST) – Qualifying Nr. 1

11:45-12:00 pm (IST) -Qualifying Nr. 2

01:20-01:35 pm (IST) – Qualifying Nr. 1

01:45-02:00 pm (IST) – Qualifying Nr. 2

02:15-02:30 pm (IST) – Qualifying Nr. 1

02:40-02:55 pm (IST) – Qualifying Nr. 2

03:30-04:15 pm (IST) – Tissot Sprint

What is the venue of MotoGP Bharat 2023?

MotoGP Bharat 2023 is happening at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida In Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch MotoGP Bharat 2023?

MotoGP Bharat LIVE TELECAST: Fans can tune into the Sports 18 Network on their television to watch

MotoGP Bharat 2023. Fans also have the option of catching MotoGP Bharat 2023 LIVE STREAMING on JioCinema App and website