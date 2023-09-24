MotoGP Bharat Sunday Race Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch India Grand Prix On TV And Mobile, Laptop

When Jorge Martin wheelied his way to the chequered flag at the Buddh International Circuit after bagging the 11-lap Tissot Sprint it turned out to be a teaser for Sunday’s IndianOil Grand Prix of India. Earlier in the day, Mooney VR46 Racing Team rider Marco Bezzecchi had set the qualifying time at one minute, 43.9470 becoming clear favourite for the Tissot Sprint and the marque event on Sunday.

Martin, however, had predicted the scenario after Saturday’s practice sessions. “First lap at the sprint will be interesting,” he had commented, further adding, “Turn one is a really tight corner. It looks a bit wider. The first gear corner we arrive is not easy. It’s difficult to find the reference, maybe I found mine so I’m quite confident,” he had said.

And it turned out as he predicted. Starting number one on the grid, Bezzecchi teammate Luca Marini’s erroneous braking on Turn 1, pushed the Italian off the track, and five others out of the race. While Bezzecchi was pushed down to the 17th position, Martin sped away maintaining the lead throughout the sprint.

“I didn’t need to put my 100% today. Just trying to concentrate on the turn. My main target was to increase the gap and understand the conditions. We have some margin to fight back with Marco tomorrow,” Martin said after winning the Tissot Sprint.

Torrential shower had changed the conditions of the track

Jorge Martin had bagged the Sprint podium and 12 points. Meanwhile, championship leader Francesco Bagnaia finished second with 9 points and eight-time world champion Marc Marquez rode to third spot on the podium. This was former champion’s second podium of the season.

However, it was Marco Bezzecchi who defined the exhilarating speed associated with the sport. Bezzecchi rode like there was never tomorrow. From being push to 17th in the opening lap, he was fighting for the fifth place in the 10th lap. He successfully pipped Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo for the position.

Here's everything you need to know about the raceday of MotoGp Bharat:

MotoGP Bharat race will take place on September 24, Sunday.

What is the venue of MotoGP Bharat 2023?

MotoGP Bharat 2023 is happening at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida In Uttar Pradesh.

