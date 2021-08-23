MotoGP racer Miguel Oliveira marries his pregnant stepsister after hiding relationship for 11 years

MotoGP Star Miguel Oliveira married his stepsister Andreia Pimenta after keeping their relationship under the wraps for 11 years. Moreover, the duo is also expecting their first baby together.

26-year-old Oliveira had revealed that he was seeing the daughter of his dad's second wife and had kept his relationship with Pimenta a secret for a long time but opened up on their romance in an interview with Portuguese TV.

The happy couple, who have known each other since the age of 13, met as Miguel's father married Andreia's mother when they were in their teens. However, the step-siblings' friendship blossomed into something more and the two got married in July this year.

Miguel shared pictures from his wedding day on Instagram and captioned it, 'This weekend we made the most important curve of our lives. We sealed our love through marriage and we want to share it with you.'

'I feel happy and lucky to share my life with my wife who is my other half. Thank you all #justmarried #love.'

Also, weeks later, the pair announced the pregnancy news to their thousands of Instagram followers, with a picture of the couple cradling the baby bump along with an ultrasound snap.

Soon-to-be father Miguel captioned the post, saying: 'Our lives will carry out with a special company. A job that will last the rest of our journey. Anxious to meet you my love.'

The official MotoGP page also commented on the post saying, "We're so happy for you and can't wait to have a new member in the paddock.