NATIONAL GAMES 2022 OPENING CEREMONY

Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu pose together at National Games 2022 opening ceremony, PIC goes viral

London olympic medallist Gagan Narang posted a picture with javelin star Neeraj Chopra, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Track and Field legend Anju Bobby George, and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 29, 2022, 07:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu, Mirabai Chanu pose together at National Games 2022 opening ceremony, PIC goes viral

The National Games 2022 have already begun in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. But its opening ceremony took place on September 29 in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM took a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad to attend the grand openin ceremony of the National Games 2022 on Thursday. There were some star athletes, both former and current, in attendance on the occasion. A picture of some of these star athletes went viral on the internet. London olympic medallist Gagan Narang posted a picture with javelin star Neeraj Chopra, weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Track and Field legend Anju Bobby George, and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu. Narang also sent a quiz for the fans, asking them to answer how many olympic medallists and world champions they could spot in the picture. 

He wrote: "All set for the opening ceremony of the 36 National Games with @Pvsindhu1 @Neeraj_chopra1 @anjubobbygeorg1 @mirabai_chanu.. Guess how many world Champs and Olympic medals in this pic?"

Sindhu has won 2 olympic medals, a silver in 2016 Rio Olympics and a bronze in Tokyo last year. Neeraj won India's only medal in Track and Field, a gold, at the Tokyo Olympics 2022. Mirabai Chanu won the silver at the Tokyo Games in weightlifting. Gagan had won bronze in London Games. Anju Bobby George was the first India to win a Track and Field medal at World Championships, winning bronze in long jump. She is someone who inspired a generation of athletes to take up the sport. Indeed, the picture was legendary and fans could not help but remain in awe of this photograph. Earlier, Neeraj had also performer Garba in a event in Ahmedabad. 

Take a look at the photo here:

Not to forget, National Games are an important tournament for the athletes of Olympic sports. They are essential for the sports' growth in the country and the sports ministry is leaving no stone unturned to ensure India continues to grow in Olympic sports. 

