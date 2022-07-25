Olympics champion Neeraj Chopra headed into the World Athletics Championships hoping to become the first man since Andreas Thorkildsen to hold both the Olympic as well as Worlds title in javelin. But the Indian javelin star fell short of that goal as a 88.13m throw was just enough to win silver on Sunday (July 24) in Eugene, Oregon.

Neeraj initially struggled with his first couple of throws, unlike his qualifying effort at the Worlds where he crossed the 88m mark with his first throw. On Monday (July 25), Neeraj revealed the reasons for his ‘struggles’ in a tweet.

Struggled a bit with the conditions, but extremely happy to win a medal for India at the #WCHOregon22. Congratulations to Anderson Peters and Jakub Vadlejch on an incredible competition.



Thank you to everyone at home and at Hayward Field for your support.

He was lying at fourth position after three rounds of throws, having opened with a foul before registering 82.39m and 86.37m in his next two attempts. He got his rhythm back with a big fourth round throw of 88.13m, his fourth career-best effort, to jump to second place, which he held on to till the end.

“Conditions were challenging, there was wind coming from front. It was a tough competition with very tough competitors. It was challenging for me, but I was confident that a good throw will surely come. I was making the effort (in the first three throws) but it (big throw) was not coming. It was challenging but good that I made a comeback,” the 24-year-old Chopra said during a virtual press conference.

“I am happy to have won a silver, the country’s first medal in World Athletics Championships after 19 years, I will take it.”

Chopra felt some tightness on his thigh after the fourth throw and could not do well in the last two throws which were fouls. “I thought even the fourth throw could have gone farther. After that, I felt something on my thigh and could not do my best in next two.

“I had strapping (on thigh). I will know the status tomorrow morning because my body is still warm after the event. I hope there should not be any issue for the upcoming events, Commonwealth Games.”

Defending champion Anderson Peters of Grenada won the gold with a massive throw of 90.54m. He was a class of his own in the final as he had three massive 90m-plus throws – in the first two rounds and the last attempt. Olympic silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic took the bronze with 88.09m.

The Indian fans are used to watching Chopra having big throws in the first two rounds but it was a different scenario in the World Championships final. Chopra had won gold in Tokyo Olympics last year with a second round throw of 87.58m and just needed a first round effort of 88.39m to qualify for the finals at second place here.

(with PTI inputs)