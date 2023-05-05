Neeraj Chopra At Doha Diamond League 2023 Live Streaming Details: When And Where To Watch Javelin Star LIVE In India

Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will return to action in the 2023 season, all set to compete in the 2023 Doha Diamond League event as the champion on Friday night. The 25-year-old Neeraj Chopra, also a 2022 World Championships silver winner, faces the likes of reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Grenada and Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic in a star-studded field at the Qatar Sports Club.

Chopra, who has a personal best and national record of 89.94m, had finished fourth with 87.43m in 2018 in the only other participation in the Doha Diamond League. He could not take part here last year due to lack of ‘overall fitness and strength’. Despite missing the Doha leg, Chopra went on to script history one after the other last year. He became the first Indian Diamond League champion after winning the 2022 grand finale in Zurich in September. A month before that, he became the first Indian to win a Diamond League Meeting in Lausanne.

Peters had produced the fifth-longest throw in history by hurling the spear to 93.07m, a mark just outside German Thomas Rohler’s 93.90m, a meeting record set in 2017. Vadlejch, who finished second behind Chopra in Tokyo Olympics and won a bronze in the 2022 World Championships, also recorded a personal of 90.88m here last year in his first ever throw over 90m.

Alongside the decorated trio, the Doha Meeting will also have European champion Julian Weber of Germany, who has a personal best of 89.54m, 2012 Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott (PB 90.16m) of Trinidad & Tobago and former world champion and 2016 Olympic silver medallist Julius Yego (PB 92.72m) of Kenya. “This is my first competition of the season. It's always good when you have great competitors,” Chopra said at the pre-event press conference. “Vadlejch has already thrown 88.38m in Potchefstroom (South Africa, on April 18), so I think tomorrow will see great competition. Also, Doha is famous for 90m throws. So we will see, hopefully tomorrow will have great results for all.”

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin event at Doha Diamond League 2023 will take place on May 5, Friday.

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin event at Doha Diamond League 2023 will start at 10.14pm IST.

Eldhose Paul’s triple jump event in Doha Diamond League 2023 will start at 9.02pm IST.

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin event at Doha Diamond League 2023 will take place at Qatar Sports Club.

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin event at Doha Diamond League 2023 will be telecast LIVE on Sports18 Network in India.

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin event at Doha Diamond League 2023 will be available for Livestreaming on JioCinema website and app in India.