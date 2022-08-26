India's javelin star Neeraj Chopra will return to action after a gap of a month at Lausanne Diamond League today. The Olympic champion was out of action due to a minor groin injury that he got during the World Championships. He had started off the event on a bad note with some terrible throws. In the 4th attempt, he gathered all his energy and threw 88.13m to secure a silver medal for himself, also his first in the World Championships. That was the same throw that got him the injury as well. It was only a day later that Neeraj announced that he will not be taking part in the Commonwealth Games 2022 to defend his gold medal in the mega event. The injury was minor but it could have further worsened had Neeraj not pulled out of CWG 2022.

Not to forget, Neeraj has had a terrific season in 2022, which began in June. He started off his season at Paavo Nurmi Games afte rbeing out of action for 10 months and he started iff by breaking his own national record with a throw of 89.30m. He then clinched a gold medal at Kuortane Games and then at Stockholm Diamond League, threw his career's best 89.94m to come second behind his rival Anderson Peters.

_ DIAMOND LEAGUE LAUSANNE _



The posterboy of __ Athletics, Neeraj Chopra is back in action for the first time since World Ch'ps. The Reigning Oly Champion competes against the likes of Vadlejch, Walcott, Etelatalo at #LausanneDL



_ 11pm

_ Sports18 (11.30pm onwards)#SADL08 pic.twitter.com/uh2qnRaL6X — SPORTS ARENA__ (@SportsArena1234) August 25, 2022

At the Lausanne Diamond League, Neeraj will be aiming to cross the 90m mark. That is something he has been eyeing for a long time and has marked an aim in this season as well. In Stockholm, he came very close to the 90m mark, missing the mark by 0.6 cms. Hopefully, he will be ableto cross the mark in Lausanne.

When is the Diamond League meeting in Lausanne scheduled to take place?

The Diamond League meeting in Lausanne will be held on two days - Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26.

When is Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event scheduled to get underway at Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra will be live in action during men’s javelin throw will start at 7:25 PM local time (10:55 PM IST).

Where and how to watch the live telecast and live streaming of the Lausanne 2022 Diamond League on TV and online respectively in India?

The Diamond League Lausanne 2022 action will be broadcast on Sports 18-1 SD. It is available for streaming on the Voot app (subscription required).