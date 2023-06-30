Neeraj Chopra, Murali Sreeshankar At Lausanne Diamond League 2023 LIVE Streaming: When And Where To Watch Matches On TV And Online

India's Neeraj Chopra, Olympic champion in javelin throw, will be back in action at the Lausanne Diamond League 2023 on June 30. The gold medallist from Tokyo Games is returning after recovering from a muscle strain. This injury had kept him out of action for at least a month. Neeraj did not take part in FBK Games in the Netherlands on June 4 and also skipped Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland on June 30. The Track and Field star is back to full fitness and is looking forward to the competition.

The Lausanne DL is the sixth event of this year’s Diamond League series and the second, after the Doha leg. In Doha, which was also Neeraj's first season-opener event, he finished as the topper among a strong field. Neeraj's best throw was of 88.67m. Not to forget, Neeraj is the current leader in 2023 Diamond League's men's javelin throw standings. At Lausanne, he will aim to strengthen his position.

Neeraj won the Diamond League trophy last year, becoming the first India athlete to do so. In Lausanne, he will again face a strong field that includes the likes of Czech Republic’s Jakub Vadlejch, world champion Anderson Peters from Grenada, Germany’s Julian Weber and former Olympic champion Keshorn Walcott from Trinidad and Tobago.

Neeraj is not the only Indian participating in the event. India's long jumper Murali Sreeshankar has also qualified for the Lausanne Diamond League 2023. Sreeshankar will be looking to better his 8.09m performance at the Paris Diamond League 2023 held recently. Sreeshankar has also qualified for the World Athletics Championship. He did so with a jump of 8.41m at National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships 2023 in Bhubaneswar. While hopes are high with Neeraj, Sreeshankar is also in top form and it will be interesting to see his performance here.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League take place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League will take place on Friday, June 30.

Where is Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League taking place?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League is taking place at Lausanne, Switzerland.

What time does Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League start?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event at the Lausanne Diamond League will begin at 12:10 am IST on July 1.

Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event will start at 12.05 am IST on July 1.

Which TV channels will broadcast Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League will be telecast on the Sports18 network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League?

Neeraj Chopra’s Javelin Throw event and Murali Sreeshankar's long jump event at the Lausanne Diamond League will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.