Neeraj Chopra

Neeraj Chopra returns to training with ‘same hunger and desire’, see pic

In August, Neeraj had said that he has decided to cut short his 2021 competition season to take some time off. He also said that he will come back in 2022 to compete in the Asian Games and Commonwealth Games.

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra (Source: Twitter)

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra has finally resumed his training after a two-month hiatus.

The star javelin thrower took to Twitter to share a couple of pics from his training session as he returned with 'same desire as before'.

"Returned to training this week with the same hunger and desire as before. A #throwback to the beginning of the last Olympic cycle is a good place to start! Thank you to everyone for your messages of support," tweeted the javelin thrower on Wednesday.

Neeraj threw 87.02 metres in his first attempt but bettered his record in the second essay with a distance of 87.58m in the mega event to pick the gold at Tokyo Olympics.

The 23-year-old also said that he was "disappointed" to see people pushing their "vested interests" following a viral video that showed the Indian athlete on the lookout for his javelin moments before the finals of the javelin event in August.

The video doing the rounds on social video further showed the Indian athlete spotting his javelin in the hands of Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem and then rushing towards him to take it back before his first attempt on a historic night.

