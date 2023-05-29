Neymar Spotted With Spider-Man Fame Tom Holland At Monaco Grand Prix 2023

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star footballer Neymar was in attendance at the Monaco Grand Prix 2023 alongside Hollywood actor Tom Holland. The Brazilian international was pictured with the Red Bull racing team with Spider-Man star Tom Holland at the venue. PSG recently lifted the Ligue 1 title following a draw with Strasbourg.

Coming to the race, two-time Drivers' championship winner Max Verstappen overcame rain to win the historic Monaco GP and defended his lead in the 2023 driver's rankings. While Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso came at second place, Alpine's Esteban Ocon finished third.

The defending champion extended his lead in the rankings by 39 points after the dominating victory yesterday. The win solidified Red Bull's dominance even further as many were expecting them to perform poorly due to Monaco's slow-speed tracks. Verstappen is chasing his third successive Drivers' championship win this year after winning the championship in 2021 as well as 2022. (Neeraj Chopra Pulls Out FBK Games Due To Injury, Shares Emotional Post)

With a third of the race remaining, rain started pouring in the streets of Monaco which would've created a problem for Verstappen but he kept an unbelievable pace in the wet and further extended his lead by 28 seconds until the checkered flag. His teammate Sergio Perez finished 16th after a crash in the third qualifier.

Tom Holland and Neymar today at the F1 Grand Prix, Monaco pic.twitter.com/T9Dqs4JAuW — Zendaya Tom Holland (@tomandzendaya_) May 28, 2023

Monaco's win has extended Red Bull's standing in the Constructors' championship even further to 249 points while Aston Martin is trailing behind with 120 points in the second place. Mercedes stands in third position with 119 points.

Monaco GP 2023 Results: 1) Max Verstappen - Red Bull 2) Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin 3) Esteban Ocon - Alpine 4) Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes 5) George Russell - Mercedes 6) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari 7) Pierre Gasly - Alpine 8) Carlos Sainz - Ferrari 9) Lando Norris - McLaren 10) Oscar Piastri - McLaren.