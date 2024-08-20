Paris Olympics 2024: CAS Reveals The Reason Behind Vinesh Phogat’s Silver Medal Appeal Rejection

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) issued a detailed verdict on Monday, dismissing Vinesh Phogat's appeal concerning her disqualification from the Women's 50kg freestyle wrestling final at the Paris Olympics 2024. Vinesh had sought a joint silver medal after being disqualified, but CAS upheld the decision, emphasizing that athletes must adhere strictly to weight regulations, with no exceptions allowed under any circumstances.

Vinesh was found to be 100 grams overweight during her mandatory second-day weigh-in before the gold medal match against the USA's Sarah Hildebrandt. CAS stated that the weight limit rules are clear and apply uniformly to all participants, with no tolerance for exceeding the upper limit, not even considering the weight of the singlet. CAS emphasized that it is the responsibility of the athlete to ensure they stay within the prescribed limit.

"There is no dispute that the applicant was above the weight limit. She gave clear and direct evidence at the hearing," the CAS statement read. "Her case argued that the excess was minimal—only 100 grams—and that a tolerance should apply, given factors like water retention, particularly during the pre-menstrual phase."

In response to the CAS ruling, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) expressed its disappointment and pledged continued support for Vinesh Phogat. IOA President PT Usha criticized the stringent regulations, calling them "inhumane" and noting that they fail to consider the physiological and psychological challenges athletes, especially female athletes, face.

"This situation highlights the need for more equitable and reasonable standards that prioritize athletes' well-being," Usha said. "The IOA stands firmly behind Ms. Phogat and is exploring further legal options. We are committed to ensuring that Vinesh's case is heard and that justice and fairness in sports are upheld."

The IOA also extended its appreciation to its stakeholders, athletes, and the public for their continued support and understanding in this matter.

Vinesh's Paris Olympics 2024 Journey

Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat defied the odds and silenced her critics by achieving a monumental victory against the world No. 1 and reigning Olympic champion Yui Susaki at the 2024 Paris Olympics. With this remarkable win, Vinesh made history as India's first woman wrestler to reach the finals of the Olympic Games. However, in a tragic turn of events, she was disqualified on the morning of her gold medal match for being just 100 grams overweight. This disqualification not only dashed her hopes of competing for gold but also robbed her of the chance to secure a silver medal.