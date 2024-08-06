Paris Olympics 2024 India’s August 6 Day 11 Schedule: List Of Events, Time In IST, Medals, Where To Watch Live Streaming

Paris Olympics 2024: Indian fans are eagerly anticipating tomorrow’s events as Neeraj Chopra competes in the men’s javelin throw qualification. The 26-year-old, who won gold at the Tokyo 2021 Olympics and secured the top prize at the 2023 World Athletics Championships with a throw of 88.17 meters, will face off against Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem in the qualification round. In hockey, the Indian team aims to improve on their bronze medal from the Tokyo Games as they take on reigning world champions Germany in the semifinal. The Men in Blue have shown impressive resilience in recent matches against Australia and Great Britain but will need to cope with the absence of Amit Rohidas.

On Day 11, several other Indian athletes will be in action, check complete schedule:

Table Tennis: 1:30 PM - Harmeet Desai, Sharath Kamal, and Manav Thakkar face China in the Men’s Team Pre-Quarterfinal.

Athletics: 1:50 PM - Kishore Jena competes in Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group A. 2:50 PM - Kiran Pahal runs in the Women’s 400m Repechage Round. 3:20 PM - Neeraj Chopra participates in Men’s Javelin Throw Qualification Group B.

Wrestling: 2:30 PM - Vinesh Phogat takes on Yui Susaki (Japan) in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Round of 16. 4:20 PM - Vinesh Phogat competes in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Quarterfinal (depending on qualification). 10:25 PM - Vinesh Phogat in the Women’s Freestyle 50kg Semi-final (depending on qualification).

Men’s Hockey: 10:30 PM - India faces Germany in the semifinal.

Which TV channels will live telecast the August 6, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

Live coverage of the Paris Olympics in 2024 will be available on the Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2 HD/SD, VH1, MTV, Colors networks, and Sports 18 3 HD/SD channels.

Where to watch live streaming of the August 6, Paris Olympics 2024 matches in India?

The 2024 Paris Olympics will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.