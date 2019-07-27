PKL 2019: U Mumba beats Puneri Paltan in Maharashtra Derby

Mumbai: Beginning their home leg with a victory, U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan with a 33-23 at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL) season 7 on Saturday.

Arjun Deshwal and Abhishek Singh both scored five raid points for Mumbai. Fazel ‘Sultan’ Atrachali scored four tackle points to help his team gain a resounding victory in the first Maharashtra Derby.

Puneri Paltan’s tried to dominate in the early stages of the match and managed a 5-2 lead, all credit to some superb tackles by Manjeet and Shubham Shinde.

Paltan's best raider emerged to be Pawan Kadian who scored 4 raid points. Surjeet Singh was touted as the best defender for scoring 4 tackle points. \

The last five minutes of the first half witnessed the two teams on par with each other as both of them did not allow the other to open up a substantial lead.

When the match restarted, U Mumba inflicted the first all-out of the match on Puneri Paltan within a minute of the second half, taking a 15-10 lead.

U Mumba employed a strategy of not taking many risks which put the match in their favour.