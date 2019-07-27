close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pro Kabaddi League

PKL 2019: U Mumba beats Puneri Paltan in Maharashtra Derby

Beginning their home leg with a victory, U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan with a  33-23 at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL) season 7 on Saturday.

PKL 2019: U Mumba beats Puneri Paltan in Maharashtra Derby
Image Credits: Pro Kabaddi

Mumbai: Beginning their home leg with a victory, U Mumba beat Puneri Paltan with a  33-23 at the Dome NSCI SVP Stadium in Mumbai in Pro Kabaddi League 2019 (PKL) season 7 on Saturday.

Arjun Deshwal and Abhishek Singh both scored five raid points for Mumbai. Fazel ‘Sultan’ Atrachali scored four tackle points to help his team gain a resounding victory in the first Maharashtra Derby.

Puneri Paltan’s tried to dominate in the early stages of the match and managed a 5-2 lead, all credit to some superb tackles by Manjeet and Shubham Shinde. 

Paltan's best raider emerged to be Pawan Kadian who scored 4 raid points. Surjeet Singh was touted as the best defender for scoring 4 tackle points. \

The last five minutes of the first half witnessed the two teams on par with each other as both of them did not allow the other to open up a substantial lead. 

When the match restarted, U Mumba inflicted the first all-out of the match on Puneri Paltan within a minute of the second half, taking a 15-10 lead.

U Mumba employed a strategy of not taking many risks which put the match in their favour.

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi LeaguePKL 2019U MumbaPuneri Paltan
Next
Story

World Swimming Championships: Lilly King loses to 14-year-old Benedetta Pilato in 50m breaststroke

Must Watch

PT1M58S

PM Modi attends commemorative function of Kargil Vijay Diwas