PKL Season 11 Auction: Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal Among Star To Go Under The Hammer

Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction being held on 15th – 16th August 2024, will have stars like Pawan Sehrawat and Pardeep Narwal go under the hammer A total of 22 Elite Players has been retained by the different franchises. Aslam Inamdar retained by Puneri Paltan; Arjun Deshwal retained by Jaipur Pink Panthers

The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) announced the ‘Elite Retained Players’, ‘Retained Young Players’ and ‘Existing New Young Players’ for Season 11 on Tuesday. Each of the franchises have retained a strong core group of players and are looking to build stronger units in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction.

Dabang Delhi K.C. have retained their raider duo of Ashu Malik and Naveen Kumar. Meanwhile, the Most Valuable Player award winner in Season 10 - Aslam Inamdar has been retained by Puneri Paltan. Furthermore, the Jaipur Pink Panthers have retained their star raider Arjun Deshwal.

A total of 88 players were retained across three categories with 22 from the Elite Retained Players (ERP) category, 26 in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category and 40 in the Existing New Young Players (ENYP). The non-retained players, which include star players such as Pawan Sehrawat, Pardeep Narwal, Maninder Singh, Fazel Atrachali and Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh will go under the hammer at the PKL Season 11 Player Auction from 15th-16th August 2024 in Mumbai.

The Domestic and Overseas players will be divided into four categories at the PKL Season 11 Player Auction: Category A, B, C and D. The players will be further sub-divided as ‘All-Rounders’, ‘Defenders’ and ‘Raiders’ within each category. The base prices for each of the categories are Category A – INR 30 Lakh, Category B – INR 20 Lakh, Category C – INR 13 Lakh, Category D – INR 9 Lakh. The Season 11 Player Pool will consist of 500+ including the 24 players from the two finalist teams of the Khelo India University Games 2024. The total Salary Purse available to each franchise for its squad is INR 5 crore.