close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pro Kabaddi League

Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-29

Sukesh Hegde (6 raid points), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (7 points) and Rinku Narwal (High 5 with 5 tackle points) impressed for the Warriors as they picked up a win to go atop the points table.  

Pro Kabaddi League: Bengal Warriors beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-29
Image Credits: IANS

Greater Noida: Bengal Warriors produced a clinical performance to beat Tamil Thalaivas 33-29 in a Pro Kabaddi League Season 7 contest at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex here on Wednesday.

Sukesh Hegde (6 raid points), Mohammad Nabibakhsh (7 points) and Rinku Narwal (High 5 with 5 tackle points) impressed for the Warriors as they picked up a win to go atop the points table.

Rahul Chaudhari scored 7 points for the Thalaivas as they finished their woeful campaign with another loss. The star-studded Chennai-based team managed only four wins in the entire season.

Thalaivas approached the match with confidence, having beaten Jaipur Pink Panthers in their previous outing, and opened up a lead in the early minutes, thanks to Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari's raids. Rahul moved well on the mat to pick up valuable points, but the Warriors defence soon got into the game with some impressive performance by Mohammad Nabibakhsh.

Soon Warriors were in the lead, but Thalaivas regrouped well to stay in the match. Warriors' lack of ruthlessness then allowed Thalaivas to make a comeback, as the first half ended with the scores tied at 13-13.

Warriors stepped up their game in the second half, thanks largely to raiders Nabibakhsh and Sukesh Hegde. Though Ran Singh pulled off a Super Tackle in the fifth minute of the half, it was just a case of delaying the inevitable with the Warriors picking up their first All-Out in the 8th minute to open up a 6-point lead.

Thalaivas' Ajith Kumar was in no mood to be contained though and his raids made it a 2-point game soon after the All-Out.

But Rinku Narwal produced a Super Tackle with 7 minutes remaining on the clock to halt Thalaivas' progress.

Sourabh Tanaji Patil also chipped in with valuable raid points for the Warriors as they once again opened up a 6-point lead with two minutes remaining. The Warriors defence held firm in the final minutes to clinch victory.
 

Tags:
Pro Kabaddi LeagueBengal WarriorsTamil Thalaivas
Next
Story

Sprinter Nirmala Sheoran banned for 4 years, stripped of Asian titles over doping violation

Must Watch

PT3M25S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day