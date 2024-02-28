Puneri Paltan Sets Up Pro Kabaddi Final Date With Haryana Steelers After Semifinal Victory

The Puneri Paltan stamped their authority in the Pro Kabaddi League Season 10 with a commanding 37-21 triumph over the seasoned Patna Pirates in the semi-final clash held at the GMC Balayogi Stadium in Hyderabad.

Aslam Inamdar Leads the Charge

In a display of sheer dominance, the Puneri Paltan, under the astute leadership of Aslam Inamdar, exhibited a blend of strategic brilliance and impeccable skill. Inamdar's stellar performance, garnering 7 raid points, spearheaded the Paltan's charge towards victory, leaving the Patna Pirates in their wake.

A Tightly Contested Encounter

The encounter commenced with both teams exchanging early blows, setting the stage for a nail-biting showdown. While Sachin showcased his prowess for the Patna Pirates, the Puneri Paltan, fueled by an all-round performance, managed to maintain a slight edge, gradually gaining momentum as the game progressed.

Paltan's First-Half Blitz

The first half witnessed a remarkable surge from the Puneri Paltan, with Mohit Goyat's pivotal DO-OR-DIE raid triggering a flurry of points, culminating in an all-out against the Patna Pirates. Mohammadreza Shadlou's defensive prowess, coupled with Inamdar's raiding brilliance, propelled the Paltan to a commanding 20-11 lead at halftime.

Unrelenting Momentum

The Paltan carried their momentum into the second half, inflicting yet another all-out on the Patna Pirates, further consolidating their dominance. Despite spirited efforts from the Pirates' raiders, Sachin and Sudhakar M, the Puneri Paltan remained unfazed, emerging victorious with a comprehensive display of skill and determination.

Dynamic Duo Shines

Inamdar and Pankaj Mohite showcased exemplary synergy in the raiding department, complementing each other's strengths to perfection. Meanwhile, Shadlou found solid support from Abinesh and Gaurav Khatri in the defensive line, thwarting the Patna Pirates' attempts to stage a comeback.

The Road to Redemption

While the Patna Pirates fought valiantly till the very end, the Puneri Paltan's resilience and unwavering resolve proved insurmountable. With a spot in the finals secured for the second consecutive season, the Paltan now eagerly await their chance to claim their maiden PKL title.