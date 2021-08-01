PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics, Twitter gets into a jubilant mood

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu has now become the only second Indian after Sushil Kumar to win two medals at the Olympics in the individual capacity. She defeated China’s He Bing Jiao to achieve the rare feat in the third place play-off match in Tokyo.

With Sindhu's bronze, India have now equalled their tally of 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted congratulating Sindhu. He wrote, “P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his happiness. He tweeted, "We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.”

The Twitter users were super happy and put out many tweets praising Sindhu’s capabilities and nerve.

Here are some of the best reactions:

You have made the whole nation very very proud. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) August 1, 2021

PV Sindhu is a proud daughter and pride of India!

Special thanks to her coach Park Tae-Sang who has provided excellent support to @Pvsindhu1 throughout the Olympic journey. I also thank BFI, SAI & entire support team 4 their immense contributions.#Cheer4India https://t.co/mOdQzqqCe4 pic.twitter.com/GziOHRRwnT — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) August 1, 2021

If there were an Olympics for mental strength, she would be on the top of the podium. Think about how much more resilience & commitment it requires to rise above a demoralising defeat & give it your all… You’re still our Golden Girl @Pvsindhu1 https://t.co/ji9jxAjdeM — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2021

This frame - PV Sindhu. That is it. pic.twitter.com/wxt7c73r2w — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) August 1, 2021

Congrats @Pvsindhu1 on winning the medal & creating history for being the first Indian woman to bring an Olympic medal twice in a row.Delighted that both medals won so far are by Indian women! No stopping our Women Power!! You make India proud!#MirabaiChanu @Pvsindhu1 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/kZn9C0SwcN — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) August 1, 2021

Live TV