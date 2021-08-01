हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tokyo Olympics

PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics, Twitter gets into a jubilant mood

After her latest win in the third place play-off at the Tokyo Olympics, PV Sindhu has become the second Indian, after wrestler Sushil Kumar, to win two individual medals for the country.

PV Sindhu wins bronze at Tokyo Olympics, Twitter gets into a jubilant mood
PV Sindhu (Image: IANS)

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu has now become the only second Indian after Sushil Kumar to win two medals at the Olympics in the individual capacity. She defeated China’s He Bing Jiao to achieve the rare feat in the third place play-off match in Tokyo.

With Sindhu's bronze, India have now equalled their tally of 2016 Rio Olympic Games.

The President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted congratulating Sindhu. He wrote, “P V Sindhu becomes the first Indian woman to win medals in two Olympic games. She has set a new yardstick of consistency, dedication and excellence. My heartiest congratulations to her for bringing glory to India.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed his happiness. He tweeted, "We are all elated by the stellar performance by @Pvsindhu1. Congratulations to her on winning the Bronze at @Tokyo2020. She is India's pride and one of our most outstanding Olympians.”

The Twitter users were super happy and put out many tweets praising Sindhu’s capabilities and nerve.

Here are some of the best reactions:

