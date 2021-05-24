हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
wrestling

Sagar Rana murder: Sushil Kumar’s job with Northern Railways also under threat now

According to Zee News sources, Northern Railways could, in fact, suspend Sushil Kumar from his services and the decision could be taken in the next 48 hours. A senior commercial manager with Northern Railway, Sushil was posted by Delhi government as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for development of sports at school level.

Sagar Rana murder: Sushil Kumar’s job with Northern Railways also under threat now
Indian wrestler Sushil Kumar has been accused of murder of Sagar Rana. (Photo: IANS)

Former Olympic-medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar‘s application to Delhi government to extend his deputation by a year has been rejected and sent back to his parent department — Northern Railway. Sushil, who was on deputation with Delhi government since 2015 had already got extension for 2020 and was trying to get it for 2021 too.

“Last week, Delhi government had sent Kumar’s file to Northern Railway, mentioning that the state government had rejected his request for extension,” a source in Northern Railway informed news agency IANS. “The state government also attached First Information Report (FIR) that linked Kumar’s name with the murder of 23-year-old wrestler during a brawl on May 4 at Chhatrasal Stadium. Since he has been arrested by Delhi Police, he could lose also his job with Northern Railway also,” the source added.

According to Zee News sources, Northern Railways could, in fact, suspend Sushil from his services and the decision could be taken in the next 48 hours. A senior commercial manager with Northern Railway, Sushil was posted by Delhi government as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for development of sports at school level.

“He had applied for a one-year extension [again] last month, but the approval was pending," said a Delhi government official.

The general manager of Northern Railway, in consultation with other senior officials including legal department, will decide future course of action next week.

“It is a tricky situation since Kumar is not physically present in office. Only his file from Delhi government is with us. It mentions that Kumar is not on board with them. Since he is in Delhi Police custody, we will cross-check rules on what course of action should be taken," said a Northern Railway official.

(with agency inputs)

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
wrestlingSushil KumarSagar Rana murder
Next
Story

Wrestler Sushil Kumar asked friend to make video of brawl against Sagar Rana: Report

Must Watch

PT18M53S

Why the 'protest politics' in the COVID era?