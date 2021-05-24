Sagar Rana murder: Sushil Kumar’s job with Northern Railways also under threat now

Former Olympic-medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar‘s application to Delhi government to extend his deputation by a year has been rejected and sent back to his parent department — Northern Railway. Sushil, who was on deputation with Delhi government since 2015 had already got extension for 2020 and was trying to get it for 2021 too.

“Last week, Delhi government had sent Kumar’s file to Northern Railway, mentioning that the state government had rejected his request for extension,” a source in Northern Railway informed news agency IANS. “The state government also attached First Information Report (FIR) that linked Kumar’s name with the murder of 23-year-old wrestler during a brawl on May 4 at Chhatrasal Stadium. Since he has been arrested by Delhi Police, he could lose also his job with Northern Railway also,” the source added.

According to Zee News sources, Northern Railways could, in fact, suspend Sushil from his services and the decision could be taken in the next 48 hours. A senior commercial manager with Northern Railway, Sushil was posted by Delhi government as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) at Chhatrasal Stadium for development of sports at school level.

“He had applied for a one-year extension [again] last month, but the approval was pending," said a Delhi government official.

The general manager of Northern Railway, in consultation with other senior officials including legal department, will decide future course of action next week.

“It is a tricky situation since Kumar is not physically present in office. Only his file from Delhi government is with us. It mentions that Kumar is not on board with them. Since he is in Delhi Police custody, we will cross-check rules on what course of action should be taken," said a Northern Railway official.

(with agency inputs)