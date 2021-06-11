हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sagar Rana murder

Sagar Rana murder: Sushil Kumar’s judicial custody extended by Delhi Court

Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar's judicial custody has been extended by Delhi Court. (Source: Twitter)

Delhi’s Rohini High Court on Friday (June 11) extended the judicial custody of Olympic medal-winning wrestler Sushil Kumar till June 25, in connection with a murder case being probed by Delhi Police. Sushil Kumar’s 9-day judicial custody in the case had ended on Friday.

Last month, a Delhi Court had refused to grant anticipatory bail to Kumar in the murder case. He was sent to judicial custody on June 2 after he spent 10 days in police custody remand.

Earlier this week, a Delhi Court had dismissed a plea by Sushil for special food in prison including health supplement containing protein, Omega-3 capsules, etc.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested a close aide of Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar in connection with the Chhatrasal Stadium brawl in which a wrestler died and his two friends were injured, officials said on Friday.

A senior police officer said the accused, identified as Anirudh, was involved in the alleged assault. He was arrested in the national capital on Thursday.

Sushil Kumar and his associates allegedly assaulted wrestler Sagar Rana and two of his friends Sonu and Amit Kumar on the intervening night of May 4 and 5 over a property dispute. Rana, 23, succumbed to injuries later.

The wrestler was arrested, along with co-accused Ajay Kumar, on May 23 from outer Delhi's Mundka area. Police said 10 people, including Kumar, have been arrested so far in connection with the incident.

The two-time Olympic medallist faces charges of murder, culpable homicide and kidnapping. Police have called Sushil Kumar the ‘main culprit and mastermind’ behind the alleged murder and said there is electronic evidence in which he and his associates could be seen beating Dhankar with sticks.

A video had surfaced on social media purportedly showing Kumar and his associates allegedly hitting a man with sticks. On May 31, police had suspended the arms licenses of Kumar.

(with agency inputs)

