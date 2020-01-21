हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meyton Cup

Shooter Apurvi Chandela strikes gold in 10m air rifle event at Meyton Cup

Chandela shot a score of 251.4 to take the top medal in the event.

Shooter Apurvi Chandela strikes gold in 10m air rifle event at Meyton Cup
Image Credits: Twitter/@apurvichandela

Shooter Apurvi Chandela on Tuesday won a gold medal in the 10m air rifle event in the ongoing Meyton Cup in Austria.

Chandela shot a score of 251.4 to take the top medal in the event.

"Many congratulations to #TOPSAthlete @apurvichandela for winning the gold medal in women`s 10m air rifle at the Meyton Cup in Austria with a score of 251.4.#TOPSAthlete @anjum_moudgil won the bronze with a score of 229," SAI Media tweeted.

Fellow Indian shooter Anjum Moudgil bagged the bronze medal as she shot a score of 229.

In the men`s 10m air rifle event, Divyansh Singh Panwar bagged the gold medal while Deepak Kumar had to settle for a bronze. 

Meyton CupApurvi ChandelaAnjum MoudgilDeepak KumarShooting
