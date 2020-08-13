हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Archery

Sports Authority of India announces national archery camp for Olympic-bound athletes from August 25

Sixteen recurve archers, including eight men and as many women, will take part in the camp at the Army Sports Institute in Pune.

Sports Authority of India announces national archery camp for Olympic-bound athletes from August 25
Representational Image

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) on Thursday announced the National Archery Camp for Olympic-bound athletes at the Army Sports Institute in Pune commencing from August 25.

"The team of 16 recurve archers, 8 men and 8 women, along with 4 coaches and 2 support staff will report to ASI Pune on August 25 and undergo the 14 days mandatory quarantine inside the ASI campus. The athletes, coaches and support staff will be given the COVID-19 test, which has been made mandatory by SAI for all athletes arriving at National Camps in SAI facilities across the country," SAI said in a statement.

Archers who will be joining the camp include Tarundeep Rai, Atanu Das, B Dhiraj, Pravin Jadhav, Jayanta Talukdar, Sukhmanu Babrekar, Kapil, Vishwas, Deepika Kumari, Ankita Bhakat, L Bombayla Devi, Ridhi, Madhu Vedwan, Himani, Pramila Baria and Tisha Sancheti.

Several of them are Olympic quota holders. The guidelines of the Health Ministry as well as the SOP released by SAI, along with guidelines of the state government will be implemented on campus, while training is on.

Archery SAI Olympics Sports Authority of India
