Tokyo Olympics: Achanta Sharath Kamal advances to third round, faces defending champ Ma Long next

Veteran Indian table tennis player Achanta Sharath Kamal overcame a sluggish start to beat Portugal's Tiago Polonia in the second round to set up a clash with defending champion Ma Long in the Olympics, on Monday (July 26). The 39-year-old Sharath struggled in the first game but pulled himself up just in time to win 2-11, 11-8, 11-5, 9-11, 11-6, 11-9 in the 49-minute second-round contest.

The Indian paddler now has a tough match ahead as he takes on the legendary Long, who is also the reigning world champion. Considered one of the greatest players of all time, Long has won every singles title in the sport.

The veteran @sharathkamal1 does it in style as he moves to the Round 3 of the #TableTennis Men's Singles Event. Sharath won 4 games to 2 against Portugal's Apolonia.#Tokyo2020#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/n7FFOALR7M — SAIMedia (@Media_SAI) July 26, 2021

Sharath’s compatriot G Sathiyan had lost his men’s singles second round from an advantageous position on Sunday to exit the competition. In the women’s draw, Manika Batra moved to the third round with an upset win over world number 32 Margaryta Pesotska of Ukraine on Sunday.

Britain’s Adam Peaty repeats as breaststroke triumph

Perhaps the surest bet at the pool, Britain’s Adam Peaty repeated as Olympic champion in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Peaty was the world-record holder and the first man to break both 58 and 57 seconds in his signature event. He posted the fifth-fastest time in history (57.37 seconds) to blow away the field.

Arno Kamminga of the Netherlands claimed the silver in 58.00, while the bronze went to Italy’s Nicolo Martinenghi in 58.33. American Michael Andrew was next in 58.84 – the second straight final in which a US swimmer finished fourth and was denied a medal.

Maggie MacNeil captured Canada’s first gold medal at the pool with a victory in the women’s 100 butterfly. The reigning world champion touched first in 55.59 seconds, edging out Zhang Yufei of China (55.64) for the top spot. Emma McKeon of Australia took the bronze in 55.72, beating American teenager Torri Huske by one-hundredth of a second.

(with agency inputs)